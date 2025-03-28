ESPN, Disney+, and Skydance Sports Announce New Docuseries Focused on Kansas City Chiefs

All filmed during the team's 2024 season.

ESPN, Disney+, and Skydance Sports have announced a new docuseries that will celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs that will be produced by Words + Pictures, and telling the franchise’s storied history and modern era through unprecedented access that was filmed during the team’s 2024 season.

What’s Happening:

ESPN, Disney+, and Skydance Sports have announced the development of an upcoming ESPN Original Series on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The series is set to be produced by Words + Pictures in association with Skydance Sports, NFL Films, 2PM Productions, and Foolish Club Studios.

The six-episode docuseries is expected to premiere later this year on ESPN and Disney+ and will explore the franchise’s indelible and distinctive place in the NFL’s landscape for over more than six decades of history while offering an exclusive, revealing chronicle of the team’s extraordinary 2024 season.

The docuseries is directed by Kristen Lappas of Words + Pictures ( Giannis: The Marvel ous Journey, Full Court Press, Dream On ) and produced by much of the team behind The Last Dance (including executive producers Connor Schell, Jason Hehir, Libby Geist and Aaron Cohen, and showrunner Matt Maxson).

) and produced by much of the team behind (including executive producers Connor Schell, Jason Hehir, Libby Geist and Aaron Cohen, and showrunner Matt Maxson). The original documentary series was filmed over the course of the 2024 season and includes unprecedented access into the players’ lives on and off the field, all while detailing the Chiefs’ journey as the club completed a franchise-record 15-win regular season, captured a third-consecutive Lamar Hunt Trophy as AFC champions, and made a third-straight Super Bowl appearance in New Orleans. The remarkable run builds upon nearly a decade of tremendous success, during which the team made the playoffs every year (2015-24), won the AFC West Division title nine years running (2016-24), appeared in the AFC Championship Game seven years in a row (2018-24), and ultimately made five Super Bowl appearances over the past six years, raising the hallowed Vince Lombardi Trophy three times.

The series will be told through the lens of current-day players, coaches, and executive leaders, following them both on and off the field all season long. It will also weave together tales of the team’s long and celebrated history, its proud culture, as well as the Chiefs’ deeply ingrained place in the Kansas City community and the wider sports landscape.

The series will also spotlight the 65-year history of the Chiefs franchise dating back to its earliest days in Dallas, Texas, when the team was founded by the legendary sports innovator Lamar Hun, exploring the many highs and lows of the club’s path to modern-day dynasty, detailed by countless untold stories and behind-the-scenes moments that have shaped its legacy.

ESPN has not shared an official release date for the new docuseries at this time.

What They’re Saying:

Burke Magnus, president of content, ESPN: “ESPN and Disney+ know that sports fans are interested in stories that take them beyond the X’s and O’s, and this series will explore the legacy of the Chiefs franchise while also showcasing the emotional highs and lows of building a championship-winning team. From the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes to the leadership of Andy Reid and the passion of Chiefs Kingdom, this project will showcase the drama, intensity, and heart that make this team a global phenomenon."

“ESPN and Disney+ know that sports fans are interested in stories that take them beyond the X’s and O’s, and this series will explore the legacy of the Chiefs franchise while also showcasing the emotional highs and lows of building a championship-winning team. From the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes to the leadership of Andy Reid and the passion of Chiefs Kingdom, this project will showcase the drama, intensity, and heart that make this team a global phenomenon." Connor Schell, executive producer and founder of Words + Pictures: “No team in sports has been more captivating over the last decade than the Kansas City Chiefs. To get the chance to go behind-the-scenes of the team’s modern-day dynasty with its signature stars, and weave that story together with the Chiefs’ history and incomparable legacy of Lamar Hunt, whose imprint on the club and the league is still felt every Sunday, is a remarkable opportunity. We’re so excited to be working with ESPN, Skydance Sports, 2PM Productions and everyone at the Chiefs organization on this series."