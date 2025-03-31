Check Out an Exclusive Clip from Disney Jr.s "RoboGobo" Ahead of Disney+ Premiere Tomorrow
Some episodes are already available on Disney Jr. and the their YouTube channel.
Hours ahead of the debut on Disney+, we are excited to share a new clip with you from the Disney Jr. series, RoboGobo.
What’s Happening:
- Check out an exclusive clip from Disney Jr.’s latest animated series, RoboGobo, from the new episode “Get a Pet Day / The Mess Making Machine"
- The episode is one of the new episodes set to arrive on Disney+, tomorrow, April 1st.
- Set on the futuristic utopia of MetroPet Island, RoboGobo features action-packed adventures, absurdly comical animal villains and cool robotic inventions, along with preschool-friendly themes like teamwork, problem-solving and kindness towards others.
- Team RoboGobo consists of the adorable Hopper, Booster, Allie, Shelly and Wingo who become superhero ‘rescue pets who rescue pets’ and learn how to be a family in the process.
- When it’s time to transform into superheroes, the pets suit up to the energetic tune of the “RoboGobo Go" song. Songwriter Rob Cantor (Disney Jr.’s Pupstruction) provides the series’ fun, catchy music and the soundtrack is currently available here.
- The recurring celebrity voice cast includes:
- Cynthia Erivo as The Slink
- Alan Cumming as Dame Luxley
- Valerie Bertinelli as Chef Polly
- Ana Gasteyer as Crabitha
- Susan Kelechi Watson as Dax’s mom, Professor Millie
- Dulé Hill as Dax’s dad, Dr. Vaughn
- Taye Diggs as Pupsicle
- Alison Pill as Farmer Faye
- John Michael Higgins as Cappuccino, the Capuchin Monkey.
- Series regular cast includes:
- NAACP Image Award winner Ja’Siah Young (Raising Dion) as Dax
- Brayden Morgan (Slumberkins) as Booster
- Azuri Hardy Jones (My Adventures with Superman) as Allie
- Gracen Newton (Disney Jr.’s Ariel) as Hopper
- Newcomer Leili Ahmadyar as Shelly
- Veteran voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Phineas and Ferb) as Wingo
- RoboGobo was created by Chris Gilligan (Disney Jr.’s T.O.T.S., Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends) who also serves as executive producer.
- The series currently airs on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. On Demand. The first episode is also available on YouTube, where it garnered over 4 million views in two weeks.
- RoboGobo arrives on Disney+ on Tuesday, April 1st.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com