The Walt Disney Company Earns 62 Nominations for this Year's 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards
Nominations for the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards were announced today, with The Walt Disney Company receiving over 60 nominations.
What’s Happening:
- On May 20th, The 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards will celebrate excellence in sports media.
- The annual ceremony celebrates the amazing sports content enjoyed by millions throughout the world.
- Earlier today, The National Academy of Television, Arts, and Science announced the nominees for this year’s event.
- The Walt Disney Company racked up an impressive 62 nominations across all of their platforms.
- Take a look at the Disney nominees below:
Nominations
Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event
NCAA Women’s Tournament Championship (ABC)
Outstanding Live Series
Monday Night Football (ESPN, ESPN+, ABC)
SEC on ABC (ABC, ESPN+)
Outstanding Playoff Coverage
College Football Playoff (ESPN, TNT)
Outstanding Edited Event Coverage
Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL (ESPN, NFL Films)
NFL Turning Point (ESPN+, NFL Films)
Outstanding Edited Special
E60, No Easy Victories: The 1994 New York Rangers (ESPN, ESPN+, NHL)
SportsCenter, SC Special: Harbaugh Brothers (ESPN)
Outstanding Hosted Edited Series
E60 (ESPN)
Outstanding Long Documentary
Las Amazonas de Yaxunah (ESPN Deportes)
Outstanding Documentary Series
In the Arena: Serena Williams (ESPN+)
Outstanding Documentary Series – Serialized
Full Court Press (ABC, ESPN+)
Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly
College GameDay (ESPN)
Outstanding Studio Show – Daily
NFL Live (ESPN, ESPN2)
Pardon the Interruption (ESPN)
Outstanding Studio Show – Limited Run
College GameDay, College Football Playoff (ESPN)
Outstanding Journalism
The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses (FX, Hulu)
E60, Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy. (ESPN)
E60, Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunnar Esiason Story (ESPN)
Outstanding Short Feature
College GameDay, Uncle Joe (ESPN)
Outstanding Long Feature
SportsCenter, SC Featured: Pete’s Legacy (ESPN)
SportsCenter, SC Featured: The 6-Year Plan (ESPN)
Outstanding Open/Tease
NHL on ESPN, Gloves – The Story of Phil Pritchard and the Stanley Cup (ESPN)
Outstanding Interactive Experience
Invisible Disabilities (ESPN.com)
Pat Tillman – The Battle Within (ESPN.com)
Outstanding Digital Innovation
NHL on ESPN, NHL in ASL (ESPN+)
Noche UFC, Immersive 360 Experience (ESPN+)
Outstanding Personality/Studio Host
Scott Van Pelt (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)
Outstanding Personality/Play-by-Play
Mike Breen (ABC)
Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst
Ryan Clark (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)
Daniel Orlovsky (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)
Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst
Troy Aikman (ABC, ESPN)
Peyton Manning (ESPN2)
Outstanding Personality/Sideline Reporter
Holly Rowe (ESPN, ESPN+, ABC)
Lisa Salters (ESPN, ABC)
Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent
Jason Kelce (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)
Nick Saba (ESPN)
Outstanding Technical Team Event
Noche UFC, UFC 306 at Riyadh Season: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN 2)
2024 US Open (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC)
Outstanding Technical Team Studio
NFL Draft (ESPN, ABC)
Outstanding Camera Work – Short Form
NFL on ESPN, Divisional Round: In the Air Tonight (ESPN, ABC)
Outstanding Editing – Short Form
NHL on ESPN, Gloves – The Story of Phil Pritchard and the Stanley Cup (ESPN)
Outstanding Editing – Long Form
FLY (National Geographic)
Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience (ESPN, ESPN+)
Outstanding Music Direction
Noche UFC: For Mexico, For All Time (ESPN+)
Outstanding Audio/Sound – Live Event
NHL on ESPN (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)
Outstanding Audio/Sound – Post-Produced
In the Arena: Serena Williams (ESPN, ESPN+)
Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience (ESPN, ESPN+)
Outstanding Graphic Design – Event/Show
College Football Playoff (ESPN)
Noche UFC, UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, Fight Pass)
Outstanding Graphic Design – Specialty
In the Arena: Serena Williams (Disney+, ESPN+)
Noche UFC, For Mexico, For All Time (ESPN+)
Outstanding Studio or Production Design/Art Direction
2024 NHL Draft (ESPN)
Noche UFC, UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, Fight Pass)
The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award
NFL Live, StatusPro Visualizer – Technology (ESPN)
NHL Big City Greens Classic, Simpson’s Funday Football, NBA Dunk the Halls, Modified Character Scaling (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Outstanding Promotional Announcement
Full Court Press – Presented by State Farm: Inner Baller (ESPN)
Outstanding Studio Show in Spanish
Fuera de Juego (ESPN+)
Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish
Greenland, San Francisco (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)
SportsCenter, SC Reportajes: Mi Nombre es Dany Garcia (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)
Outstanding On-Air Personality in Spanish
Mauricio Pedroza (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)
Pilar Pérez (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)
