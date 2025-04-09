The Walt Disney Company Earns 62 Nominations for this Year's 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards

Nominations were earned across ESPN networks, ABC, Disney+, Hulu, FX, and National Geographic.

Nominations for the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards were announced today, with The Walt Disney Company receiving over 60 nominations.

  • On May 20th, The 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards will celebrate excellence in sports media.
  • The annual ceremony celebrates the amazing sports content enjoyed by millions throughout the world.
  • Earlier today, The National Academy of Television, Arts, and Science announced the nominees for this year’s event.
  • The Walt Disney Company racked up an impressive 62 nominations across all of their platforms.
  • Take a look at the Disney nominees below:

Nominations

Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event

NCAA Women’s Tournament Championship (ABC)

Outstanding Live Series

Monday Night Football (ESPN, ESPN+, ABC)

SEC on ABC (ABC, ESPN+)

Outstanding Playoff Coverage

College Football Playoff (ESPN, TNT)

Outstanding Edited Event Coverage

Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL (ESPN, NFL Films)

NFL Turning Point (ESPN+, NFL Films)

Outstanding Edited Special

E60, No Easy Victories: The 1994 New York Rangers (ESPN, ESPN+, NHL)

SportsCenter, SC Special: Harbaugh Brothers (ESPN)

Outstanding Hosted Edited Series

E60 (ESPN)

Outstanding Long Documentary

Las Amazonas de Yaxunah (ESPN Deportes)

Outstanding Documentary Series

In the Arena: Serena Williams (ESPN+)

Outstanding Documentary Series – Serialized

Full Court Press (ABC, ESPN+)

Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly

College GameDay (ESPN)

Outstanding Studio Show – Daily

NFL Live (ESPN, ESPN2)

Pardon the Interruption (ESPN)

Outstanding Studio Show – Limited Run

College GameDay, College Football Playoff (ESPN)

Outstanding Journalism

The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses (FX, Hulu)

E60, Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy. (ESPN)

E60, Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunnar Esiason Story (ESPN)

Outstanding Short Feature

College GameDay, Uncle Joe (ESPN)

Outstanding Long Feature

SportsCenter, SC Featured: Pete’s Legacy (ESPN)

SportsCenter, SC Featured: The 6-Year Plan (ESPN)

Outstanding Open/Tease

NHL on ESPN, Gloves – The Story of Phil Pritchard and the Stanley Cup (ESPN)

Outstanding Interactive Experience

Invisible Disabilities (ESPN.com)

Pat Tillman – The Battle Within (ESPN.com)

Outstanding Digital Innovation

NHL on ESPN, NHL in ASL (ESPN+)

Noche UFC, Immersive 360 Experience (ESPN+)

Outstanding Personality/Studio Host

Scott Van Pelt (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)

Outstanding Personality/Play-by-Play

Mike Breen (ABC)

Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst

Ryan Clark (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)

Daniel Orlovsky (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)

Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst

Troy Aikman (ABC, ESPN)

Peyton Manning (ESPN2)

Outstanding Personality/Sideline Reporter

Holly Rowe (ESPN, ESPN+, ABC)

Lisa Salters (ESPN, ABC)

Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent

Jason Kelce (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)

Nick Saba (ESPN)

Outstanding Technical Team Event

Noche UFC, UFC 306 at Riyadh Season: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN 2)

2024 US Open (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC)

Outstanding Technical Team Studio

NFL Draft (ESPN, ABC)

Outstanding Camera Work – Short Form

NFL on ESPN, Divisional Round: In the Air Tonight (ESPN, ABC)

Outstanding Editing – Short Form

NHL on ESPN, Gloves – The Story of Phil Pritchard and the Stanley Cup (ESPN)

Outstanding Editing – Long Form

FLY (National Geographic)

Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience (ESPN, ESPN+)

Outstanding Music Direction

Noche UFC: For Mexico, For All Time (ESPN+)

Outstanding Audio/Sound – Live Event

NHL on ESPN (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

Outstanding Audio/Sound – Post-Produced

In the Arena: Serena Williams (ESPN, ESPN+)

Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience (ESPN, ESPN+)

Outstanding Graphic Design – Event/Show

College Football Playoff (ESPN)

Noche UFC, UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, Fight Pass)

Outstanding Graphic Design – Specialty

In the Arena: Serena Williams (Disney+, ESPN+)

Noche UFC, For Mexico, For All Time (ESPN+)

Outstanding Studio or Production Design/Art Direction

2024 NHL Draft (ESPN)

Noche UFC, UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, Fight Pass)

The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award

NFL Live, StatusPro Visualizer – Technology (ESPN)

NHL Big City Greens Classic, Simpson’s Funday Football, NBA Dunk the Halls, Modified Character Scaling (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

Full Court Press – Presented by State Farm: Inner Baller (ESPN)

Outstanding Studio Show in Spanish

Fuera de Juego (ESPN+)

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

Greenland, San Francisco (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

SportsCenter, SC Reportajes: Mi Nombre es Dany Garcia (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

Outstanding On-Air Personality in Spanish

Mauricio Pedroza (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

Pilar Pérez (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)

