The Walt Disney Company Earns 62 Nominations for this Year's 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards

Nominations were earned across ESPN networks, ABC, Disney+, Hulu, FX, and National Geographic.

Nominations for the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards were announced today, with The Walt Disney Company receiving over 60 nominations.

What’s Happening:

On May 20th, The 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards will celebrate excellence in sports media.

The annual ceremony celebrates the amazing sports content enjoyed by millions throughout the world.

Earlier today, The National Academy of Television, Arts, and Science announced the nominees for this year’s event.

The Walt Disney Company racked up an impressive 62 nominations across all of their platforms.

Take a look at the Disney nominees below:

Nominations

Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event

NCAA Women’s Tournament Championship (ABC)

Outstanding Live Series

Monday Night Football (ESPN, ESPN+, ABC)

SEC on ABC (ABC, ESPN+)

Outstanding Playoff Coverage

College Football Playoff (ESPN, TNT)

Outstanding Edited Event Coverage

Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL (ESPN, NFL Films)

NFL Turning Point (ESPN+, NFL Films)

Outstanding Edited Special

E60, No Easy Victories: The 1994 New York Rangers (ESPN, ESPN+, NHL)

SportsCenter, SC Special: Harbaugh Brothers (ESPN)

Outstanding Hosted Edited Series

E60 (ESPN)

Outstanding Long Documentary

Las Amazonas de Yaxunah (ESPN Deportes)

Outstanding Documentary Series

In the Arena: Serena Williams (ESPN+)

Outstanding Documentary Series – Serialized

Full Court Press (ABC, ESPN+)

Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly

College GameDay (ESPN)

Outstanding Studio Show – Daily

NFL Live (ESPN, ESPN2)

Pardon the Interruption (ESPN)

Outstanding Studio Show – Limited Run

College GameDay, College Football Playoff (ESPN)

Outstanding Journalism

The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses (FX, Hulu)

E60, Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy. (ESPN)

E60, Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunnar Esiason Story (ESPN)

Outstanding Short Feature

College GameDay, Uncle Joe (ESPN)

Outstanding Long Feature

SportsCenter, SC Featured: Pete’s Legacy (ESPN)

SportsCenter, SC Featured: The 6-Year Plan (ESPN)

Outstanding Open/Tease

NHL on ESPN, Gloves – The Story of Phil Pritchard and the Stanley Cup (ESPN)

Outstanding Interactive Experience

Invisible Disabilities (ESPN.com)

Pat Tillman – The Battle Within (ESPN.com)

Outstanding Digital Innovation

NHL on ESPN, NHL in ASL (ESPN+)

Noche UFC, Immersive 360 Experience (ESPN+)

Outstanding Personality/Studio Host

Scott Van Pelt (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)

Outstanding Personality/Play-by-Play

Mike Breen (ABC)

Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst

Ryan Clark (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)

Daniel Orlovsky (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)

Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst

Troy Aikman (ABC, ESPN)

Peyton Manning (ESPN2)

Outstanding Personality/Sideline Reporter

Holly Rowe (ESPN, ESPN+, ABC)

Lisa Salters (ESPN, ABC)

Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent

Jason Kelce (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)

Nick Saba (ESPN)

Outstanding Technical Team Event

Noche UFC, UFC 306 at Riyadh Season: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN 2)

2024 US Open (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC)

Outstanding Technical Team Studio

NFL Draft (ESPN, ABC)

Outstanding Camera Work – Short Form

NFL on ESPN, Divisional Round: In the Air Tonight (ESPN, ABC)

Outstanding Editing – Short Form

NHL on ESPN, Gloves – The Story of Phil Pritchard and the Stanley Cup (ESPN)

Outstanding Editing – Long Form

FLY (National Geographic)

Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience (ESPN, ESPN+)

Outstanding Music Direction

Noche UFC: For Mexico, For All Time (ESPN+)

Outstanding Audio/Sound – Live Event

NHL on ESPN (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

Outstanding Audio/Sound – Post-Produced

In the Arena: Serena Williams (ESPN, ESPN+)

Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience (ESPN, ESPN+)

Outstanding Graphic Design – Event/Show

College Football Playoff (ESPN)

Noche UFC, UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, Fight Pass)

Outstanding Graphic Design – Specialty

In the Arena: Serena Williams (Disney+, ESPN+)

Noche UFC, For Mexico, For All Time (ESPN+)

Outstanding Studio or Production Design/Art Direction

2024 NHL Draft (ESPN)

Noche UFC, UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, Fight Pass)

The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award

NFL Live, StatusPro Visualizer – Technology (ESPN)

NHL Big City Greens Classic, Simpson’s Funday Football, NBA Dunk the Halls, Modified Character Scaling (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

Full Court Press – Presented by State Farm: Inner Baller (ESPN)

Outstanding Studio Show in Spanish

Fuera de Juego (ESPN+)

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

Greenland, San Francisco (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

SportsCenter, SC Reportajes: Mi Nombre es Dany Garcia (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

Outstanding On-Air Personality in Spanish

Mauricio Pedroza (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

Pilar Pérez (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)

