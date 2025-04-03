Peyton Manning Continues Relationship with Disney, Signs First-Look Deal with 20th Television
Manning already has a first-look deal in place with ESPN.
Peyton Manning’s production company is set to work alongside 20th Television in a new first-look deal.
What’s Happening:
- As is the trend in Hollywood as of late, Peyton Manning’s production company Omaha Productions has signed a first look with 20th Television.
- The deal sets them to partner on scripted comedy, drama, adult animation, and limited series for 20th Television, with their goal to make series for Disney Entertainment Television platforms.
- Deadline reported this news, citing Omaha Productions’ upcoming series Chad Powers starring Glen Powell for Hulu.
- Omaha Productions currently holds a first-look deal with ESPN, so this new collaboration will further Manning’s connection to The Walt Disney Company as a whole.
- Chad Powers, in fact, originated as a sketch produced by Omaha Productions and NFL Films that aired on ESPN+.
- This new deal follows Ryan Reynolds recent first-look deal with 20th Television as well.
More 20th Television News:
- Fox Orders Four Seasons of "Family Guy," "Bob's Burgers," "The Simpsons," and "American Dad!"
- Disney to Vacate Fox Studio Lot By Year's End, Relocating to Burbank
- Ryan Reynolds Expands Disney Ties With First-Look Deal Between Maximum Effort and 20th Television
- Liz Meriwether Created Drama Series Based on 1987's "Black Widow" Greenlit by Hulu, Emmy Rossum May Star