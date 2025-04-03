Peyton Manning Continues Relationship with Disney, Signs First-Look Deal with 20th Television

Manning already has a first-look deal in place with ESPN.

Peyton Manning’s production company is set to work alongside 20th Television in a new first-look deal.

What’s Happening:

  • As is the trend in Hollywood as of late, Peyton Manning’s production company Omaha Productions has signed a first look with 20th Television.
  • The deal sets them to partner on scripted comedy, drama, adult animation, and limited series for 20th Television, with their goal to make series for Disney Entertainment Television platforms.
  • Deadline reported this news, citing Omaha Productions’ upcoming series Chad Powers starring Glen Powell for Hulu.
  • Omaha Productions currently holds a first-look deal with ESPN, so this new collaboration will further Manning’s connection to The Walt Disney Company as a whole.
  • Chad Powers, in fact, originated as a sketch produced by Omaha Productions and NFL Films that aired on ESPN+.
  • This new deal follows Ryan Reynolds recent first-look deal with 20th Television as well.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
