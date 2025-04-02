Disney to Vacate Fox Studio Lot By Year's End, Relocating to Burbank
The effort is reportedly part of an attempt to create a central hub in Burbank.
As part of an effort to bring their television units to a single creative hub in Burbank, Disney is vacating their space on the Fox lot in Century City by year’s end.
What’s Happening:
- Reports indicate that The Walt Disney Company is planning on vacating space at the Fox Studio Lot by the end of the year.
- As part of the Disney/Fox deal back in 2019, Fox retained control of the lot, and reached a seven-year leaseback deal with Disney to avoid production interruptions.
- Now, as those deals are set to expire - it seems that Disney has not decided to renew their lease and their teams based at the Fox lot are likely to be relocating to workplaces in Burbank, including the Disney Studio Lot.
- This news also comes as Disney Entertainment Television has been attempting to put together a creative hub, where production teams can work more closely together.
- Late last year and in the same vein, 20th Television and ABC Signature were drastically reorganized, with ABC Signature folding into 20th Television.
- The Fox studio lot dates back to 1928, with filming on the original Miracle on 34th Street and The Sound of Music having taken place here.
- More recently, it also served ABC’s Modern Family and Fresh Off The Boat, as well as the pantheon of Ryan Murphy shows on FX, and Fox’s The Orville, The Mick, and others.
- Currently, productions like 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star take place on the lot, though TheWrap reports that the current plan for those productions with the move in place remain unknown.
- This move comes as Fox has also been working on plans to expand the lot, with plans for two new office buildings and nine new modern soundstages on the lot. The plan also calls for a “reinvention" of Fox Sports Studio A, incorporating some of the latest technology.
- Reports indicate that all moves by Disney from the Fox lot are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
