ABC Signature and 20th Television Combine In Major Reorg

A major reorganization among Disney’s television divisions is resulting in additional layoffs, impacting dozens of employees, according to a new report from Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- ABC Signature has been shuttered in a new consolidation move, with the TV production operations being folded into 20th Television, which is currently headed by Karey Burke.
- Additionally, ABC and Hulu Originals scripted drama and comedy teams are also now being consolidated into one, under ABC/Freeform EVP Simran Sethi, who has been elevated to a new title: President, Scripted Programming, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.
- As part of this restructuring, Tracy Underwood is stepping down from the role of President of ABC Signature, moving into an overall producing deal with Disney Television Studios and SVP Erin Wehrenberg, ABC’s head of comedy.
- These moves will reportedly affect about 30 employees at Disney Entertainment Television, the majority of which come from the studio side, and reportedly split evenly between ABC Signature and 20th Television.
- Speculation about the TV studios merging dates back to 2017, when shortly after Disney proposed the Fox acquisition. Since that deal closed in 2019, there have been numerous rounds of studio consolidation. ABC Studios and ABC Signature were combined into one in 2020, and Touchstone Television/Fox21 was folded into 20th TV that same year.
- Layoffs have been taking place over the last few years as 20th Television and ABC Signature consolidated their production and casting operations. So for some, this move comes as no surprise, especially considering other studios and media companies have been doing the same in the name of cost-savings and streamlining.
- Today’s news came from internal memos from Eric Schrier, president of Disney Television Studios and Business Operations, Disney General Entertainment, and Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, calling the decisions “difficult” and “painstaking.”
- You can read the letters in full below.
Letter from Craig Erwich:
- Team,
Today, we are announcing some important organizational changes that will bring our linear and streaming creative teams together and establish a one-stop shop for our creative partners. This is designed to maximize one of our distinct advantages, which is the ability to launch content on both linear and streaming.
Effective immediately, the ABC and Hulu scripted content teams will be combined under the direction of Simran Sethi, who has been elevated to president, Scripted Programming, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. This promotion is in recognition of the excellent work Simran has done as the head of the ABC scripted programming team. Jordan Helman will serve as EVP, drama, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, adding broadcast drama to his portfolio. He will report to Simran.
On the comedy side, Erin Wehrenberg will be leaving the company. We are so thankful to Erin for her creativity and leadership overseeing ABC comedy development and current over the past few years, and wish her well in her next chapter. The comedy team will report to Simran in the interim as we determine next steps.
Streamlining our creative functions regrettably means reductions to our valued team. These are painstaking decisions, and I’d like to acknowledge how profoundly grateful I am for the contributions made by our departing colleagues. This kind of change is never easy, but I know our team will navigate through this moment with the utmost respect and care for one another.
As we look toward the future, I have great confidence that your combined passion and innovation will continue to position our company as a leader in entertainment.
Thank you for everything you do each and every day. I am so proud to work alongside you.
Craig
Letter From Eric Schrier
- Team,
I’d like to share some organizational changes designed to help streamline our team while continuing to deliver the highest caliber shows.
Effective today, the ABC Signature banner will sunset and its operations will be combined into 20th Television.
20th Television will continue to be overseen by Karey Burke, who has been a vital and strategic leader across many divisions of the company. Over the past three years, she has built upon the studio’s unparalleled success in delivering groundbreaking hits.
Tracy Underwood will transition from her role as president, ABC Signature, to a new overall producing deal with Disney Television Studios. Tracy is an exceptional leader whose passion and deep relationships with creative partners has contributed greatly to our organization, and we are excited about continuing our relationship with her as a producer. I am confident she will continue to flourish.
Additionally, Josh Sussman has been promoted and will now lead our business affairs team, reporting into me. Josh is a thoughtful strategist who has been an integral part of Disney Television Studios since 2016.
We are extremely fortunate to have this extraordinary group of executives leading an all-star team, whose collective commitment to creative risk-taking and delivering quality content will continue to drive our business into the future.
Unfortunately, combining these functions means having to say goodbye to some of our colleagues and friends. These are exceedingly difficult decisions made with the utmost thought and consideration. I know change is challenging and that you all will handle it with respect and compassion.
Looking at what lies ahead, I am confident in this remarkable team’s ability to elevate our business. Please reach out to your HR business partner with any questions, and I am here for you if you need anything at all.
With gratitude,
Eric