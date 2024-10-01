ABC Signature and 20th Television Combine In Major Reorg

A major reorganization among Disney’s television divisions is resulting in additional layoffs, impacting dozens of employees, according to a new report from Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Letter from Craig Erwich:

Today, we are announcing some important organizational changes that will bring our linear and streaming creative teams together and establish a one-stop shop for our creative partners. This is designed to maximize one of our distinct advantages, which is the ability to launch content on both linear and streaming.

Effective immediately, the ABC and Hulu scripted content teams will be combined under the direction of Simran Sethi, who has been elevated to president, Scripted Programming, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. This promotion is in recognition of the excellent work Simran has done as the head of the ABC scripted programming team. Jordan Helman will serve as EVP, drama, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, adding broadcast drama to his portfolio. He will report to Simran.

On the comedy side, Erin Wehrenberg will be leaving the company. We are so thankful to Erin for her creativity and leadership overseeing ABC comedy development and current over the past few years, and wish her well in her next chapter. The comedy team will report to Simran in the interim as we determine next steps.

Streamlining our creative functions regrettably means reductions to our valued team. These are painstaking decisions, and I’d like to acknowledge how profoundly grateful I am for the contributions made by our departing colleagues. This kind of change is never easy, but I know our team will navigate through this moment with the utmost respect and care for one another.

As we look toward the future, I have great confidence that your combined passion and innovation will continue to position our company as a leader in entertainment.

Thank you for everything you do each and every day. I am so proud to work alongside you.

Craig