Fox Orders Four Seasons of "Family Guy," "Bob's Burgers," "The Simpsons," and "American Dad!"

Fox has ordered four seasons each of the hit adult animated TV series in a new deal with Disney.

and The ginormous deal between the network and 20th Television Animation will see both the continuation of the three former series as well as the return of American Dad! after an 11 year hiatus.

after an 11 year hiatus. All four series will see new content through the 2028-29 broadcast season, solidifying the four adult animated series as mainstays on Fox.

The deal matches the same timeline as Fox’s deal with Hulu

According to insiders, each season will consist of 15 episodes each, which is shorter than the standard 22 episode orders made previously.

This is inline with trends within the industry, which removes both financial and scheduling stress from broadcast networks.

This also allows Fox to continue to air and prioritize their own animated hits like Krapopolis and Grimsburg .

and . 20th Television Animation has continued to output content for Disney+

Per-episode licensing fees are expected to stay the same under the new deal, despite the smaller season orders.

The order between 20th and Fox was agreed on late last year, with the announcement delayed due to cast and producer deals as well as the devastating Los Angeles fires.

Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network: “This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth (MacFarlane) this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics."

