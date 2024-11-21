Hulu and Fox Entertainment Extend Streaming Deal

The extended partnership also includes a new marketing pact worth over $1.5 billion.

Fox Entertainment and Hulu have signed a new multi year partnership to bring content to the streaming service.

What’s Happening:

Deadline

Additionally, the two companies have also expanded their multi platform marketing deal that is expected to be worth more than $1.5 billion over 4 years.

According to the newsource, Fox prompted the renewal early. The previous deal was announced back in January of 2023 with the partnership now being expanded through 2029.

Fox original series such as Rescue HI-Surf, Murder in a Small Town, Animal Control, The Masked Singer, The Floor and Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level will all have a home on the Disney-owned streaming service.

Disney-produced animated series like The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers are also likely to remain on Fox. All three shows are renewed through the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Both companies will share expenses for marketing for programs airing on Fox and Hulu.

What They’re Saying:

Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment: “Our friends at Hulu and Disney Entertainment are exceptional partners, together driving ongoing mutual growth and strong results. Through our new agreement, we look forward to expanding on this impressive track record and collaboratively shaping the future of television in today’s shifting media landscape.”

“Our friends at Hulu and Disney Entertainment are exceptional partners, together driving ongoing mutual growth and strong results. Through our new agreement, we look forward to expanding on this impressive track record and collaboratively shaping the future of television in today’s shifting media landscape.” Lauren Tempest, General Manager of Hulu: “The long-standing, valued partnership we have with Fox has cemented Hulu as the next day streaming home for current Fox hits and out of season episodes of key Fox titles, and we’re excited to continue offering these scripted, unscripted and animated series to our subscribers. Our collective marketing efforts, which will continue with this new deal, have generated impressive results and helped viewers successfully find the shows they want to watch, when they want to watch them.”

