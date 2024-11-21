Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its December 2024 new additions, including the Korean drama Light Shop, a new comedy special from Ilana Glazer, and the first 20 seasons of NBC’s Law & Order. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this December.

Hulu Originals

Light Shop: Four-Episode Series Premiere – December 4

An adaptation of Kangfull’s hit webtoon of the same name, “Light Shop” follows six strangers, each grappling with a traumatic event from their past. As they go about their daily lives, they slowly come to realize that something is very wrong – they just can’t figure out what. Desperate for answers and searching for a way back to normalcy, the strangers are drawn to a mysterious light shop at the end of a foreboding alleyway, which holds the key to their past, present and future. Full of mystery and intrigue, Light Shop promises to take viewers on an emotional adventure through its unique and heart wrenching premise.

Wild Crime: Complete Season 4 – December 5

“Wild Crime: Eleven Skulls” delves into the haunting 2012 disappearance of Samantha Koenig, an 18-year-old Anchorage barista last seen leaving her place of work with an unknown man on a dark winter night. The search for Koenig leads FBI and police from Alaska’s wilderness to the remote forests of Washington’s Olympic National Park, all the way to rural Vermont, exposing a killer’s terrifying trail of crimes. As investigators follow the twisted clues of this case, they uncover the identity of Israel Keyes, a psychopathic serial killer with a hidden life of violence and a dark path he forged while growing up off the grid. Ultimately, a search of Keyes’ prison cell reveals what investigators believe to be the chilling truth.

The Bravest Knight: Season 2A – December 13

Cedric, a pumpkin farmer turned knight, has embarked on many quests — from saving towns to defeating monsters. Now he’s started a new chapter with his prince charming and their daughter Nia, who aspires to become a knight just like him. Cedric has battled trolls, witches, and even dragons… but his greatest challenge yet? Teaching Nia how to navigate the path to knighthood while being true to one’s self.

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic: Special Premiere – December 20

Ilana Glazer’s unfiltered stand-up special uncovers life’s down and dirty truths, from painfully awkward high school years to navigating parenthood as a stoner mom.

New On Hulu in December

December 1:

Bunk'd: Complete Seasons 1-7 (Disney)

(Disney) Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9

Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 8-11

Bahamas Life: Complete Season 5

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 4

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 5, 17

Chopped: Complete Seasons 53-55

Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 5

Dirty Jobs: Complete Season 4

Ghost Adventures: Complete Seasons 5 and 8

Gold Rush: Complete Season 5

House Hunters: Complete Season 170

House Hunters (Home for the Holidays): Complete Season 173

House Hunters International: Complete Season 140

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 8

Sherlock Hound: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (TMS)

(TMS) Street Outlaws: Complete Season 5

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Seasons 4-5

Antwone Fisher (2002)

(2002) Cast Away (2000)

(2000) Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)

(2003) Cheaper By The Dozen 2 (2005)

(2005) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2010)

(2010) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

(2012) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

(2011) Epic (2013)

(2013) Epic Movie (2007)

(2007) A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

(2013) Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

(2012) Miracle On 34th Street (1994) (30th Anniversary)

(1994) (30th Anniversary) Moulin Rouge (2001)

(2001) Mr. Holland's Opus (1996)

(1996) The Muppets (2011)

(2011) Muppets Most Wanted (2014) (10th Anniversary)

(2014) (10th Anniversary) Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

(1996) Rio 2 (2014) (10th Anniversary)

(2014) (10th Anniversary) Sommersby (1993)

(1993) Speed (1994) (30th Anniversary)

(1994) (30th Anniversary) Bad Moms (2016)

(2016) This Christmas (2007)

(2007) Gladiator (2000)

(2000) National Security (2003)

(2003) Paradise Highway (2022)

(2022) The Perfect Guy (2015)

(2015) The Perfect Holiday (2007)

(2007) The Quick and the Dead (1995)

(1995) Ricki and the Flash (2015)

(2015) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

(2011) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

(2012) Twilight (2008)

(2008) Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

(2010) Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) (15th Anniversary)

December 3:

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 1-2

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 1-3

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 1

Ghost Adventures: Artifacts: Complete Season 1

Ghost Adventures: House Calls: Complete Seasons 1-2

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 8

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Seasons 1-2

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Seasons 6-9

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Seasons 1-2

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: Complete Season 1

Property Brothers at Home: Complete Seasons 1-2

Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House: Complete Season 1

Rock the Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

Selena + Restaurant: Complete Season 1

sMothered: Complete Seasons 1-3

The Family Chantel: Complete Seasons 1-3

The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 1

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 13-14

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 2

Tournament of Champions: Complete Seasons 2-3

Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme (2024)

December 4:

Light Shop: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) Storm Crashers (2024)

December 5:

Wild Crime: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) The Alaska Triangle: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

(A&E) Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 20A

Barnwood Builders: Complete Seasons 16-17

Chopped: Complete Seasons 20-21

Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 6-7

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

(A&E) My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Complete Seasons 6-11

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Seasons 1-2

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Seasons 1-2

December 6:

Paris Has Fallen: Complete Season 1 (Studio Canal)

(Studio Canal) Doctor Dolittle (1998)

(1998) Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

(2001) Marley & Me (2008)

(2008) Flycatcher (2024)

December 7:

Destruction Decoded: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)

(National Geographic) Inside Enchanted Forests: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

December 9:

Step Up (2006)

(2006) Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

(2008) Step Up 3D (2010)

December 10:

Caught!: Complete Season 1

Critical Incident: Complete Season 1

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Complete Season 1

Farmhouse Fixer: Complete Season 1

Food Network Star: Complete Seasons 11-13

Gold Rush: Complete Seasons 7-12

Guy's Big Bite: Complete Season 1

Guy's Big Game: Complete Season 1

I Love a Mama's Boy: Complete Season 1

Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 1

Rachael vs. Guy: Kids Cook-Off: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Real Full Monty: Special Premiere (Fox)

(Fox) Save My Skin: Complete Season 4

Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 1

Sugarcane: Documentary Premiere (National Geographic)

(National Geographic) Coup! (2023)

December 11:

Down to the Studs: Complete Season 1

Extravagant Spaces: Complete Season 1 (The Design Network)

(The Design Network) Home to Homestead: Complete Season 1 (The Design Network)

(The Design Network) The Reveal: Complete Season 3 (The Design Network)

(The Design Network) Tiny Bnb: Complete Seasons 2-3 (The Design Network)

December 12:

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

(A&E) 48 Hours to Buy: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

(A&E) Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2B (A&E)

(A&E) Knight Fight: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

(A&E) The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

December 13:

Don't Tell Comedy (2024)

(2024) Joe Mande: CHILL (2024)

(2024) No Way Up (2024)

(2024) Scarygirl (2023)

(2023) A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024)

December 14:

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 45-49

Disappeared: Complete Seasons 5 and 8-12

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 1-5

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail: Complete Seasons 1-2

Gold Rush: South America: Complete Season 1

Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Seasons 4-8

Hoarding: Buried Alive: Complete Seasons 1-2

How It's Made: Complete Seasons 23-24

I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Seasons 1-2

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 and 11

MILF Manor: Complete Seasons 1-2

December 16:

Law & Order: Complete Seasons 1-20 (Universal)

December 17:

Blink: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

(National Geographic) Cuckoo (2024)

December 18:

The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: Complete Seasons 1-4

December 19:

America's Top Dog: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

(A&E) Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

(A&E) The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

(A&E) Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6A (A&E)

(A&E) A Model Murder (2024) (A&E)

December 20:

Lost Treasures of the Bible: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

(National Geographic) Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (2024) (Hulu Original)

(2024) (Hulu Original) Darkness of Man (2024)

(2024) The Inheritance (2024)

December 24:

Arctic Convoy (2023)

December 26:

America's 10 Most Hated: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

(A&E) Court Cam: Complete Season 7A (A&E)

(A&E) Full Metal Jousting: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

(A&E) 200% Wolf (2024)

December 27:

The Year: 2024: Special Premiere

Breaking (2022)

(2022) Don't Tell Comedy (2024)

December 28:

Alice, Darling (2022)

(2022) Amber Alert (2024)

Leaving Hulu in December

December 1:

The Devil Conspiracy (2022)

December 2:

White Elephant (2022)

December 4:

Last Looks (2021)

December 7:

Proximity (2020)

December 8:

Aporia (2021)

December 9:

Offseason (2021)

December 10:

Rogue (2020)

December 14:

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021)

December 19:

The Creator (2023)

December 23:

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

December 25:

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

December 31:

A Dog's Way Home (2019)

(2019) A Little White Lie (2023)

(2023) Alien (1979)

(1979) Alien 3 (1992)

(1992) Alien Resurrection (1997)

(1997) Barbarians (2021)

(2021) Crime Story (2021)

(2021) The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

(2008) Escape Room (2019)

(2019) Falling for Figaro (2021)

(2021) The Family Stone (2005)

(2005) Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

(2004) Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

(2017) Juno (2007)

(2007) Luis & the Aliens (2018)

(2018) The Marine (2006)

(2006) The Ritual Killer (2023)

(2023) The Sitter (2011)

(2011) Tombstone (1993)

(1993) 28 Weeks Later (2007)

(2007) The Waterboy (1998)

(1998) When In Rome (2010)

(2010) You Again (2010)

