ABC to Celebrate 60th Anniversary of “Mary Poppins” with Special Edition of “20/20” and Airing of the Iconic Film

The Special Edition of “20/20” will also include the broadcast debut of Richard Sherman’s final Disney contribution, “The Last Verse.”

ABC will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins with a two-night event, featuring an airing of the film and a new behind-the-scenes documentary.

What’s Happening:

The ABC special event kicks off with The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 on Wednesday, November 27th (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST).

The two-hour special is chock full of rare footage from the premiere event for Mary Poppins, featuring the film's iconic stars Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke — plus Walt Disney himself — and seldom-heard demos of classic Sherman Brothers songs that have enthralled generations of music lovers and Disney fans.

The special also features new interviews with Dick Van Dyke, Josh Gad, John Stamos and Lin Manuel Miranda, conversations with two of Walt Disney's grandchildren, a special interview with Julie Andrews and more.

The special will also include the broadcast debut of The Last Verse , a three-and-a-half-minute brand film that celebrates the timeless message of connection and hope behind the iconic Sherman Brothers song “ it’s a small world

In the spirit of the beloved song, viewers will journey across the globe as the song is passed from person to person and generation to generation, culminating in the reveal of this heartfelt new verse.

Then on Thursday, November 28th, the celebration continues with an airing of Mary Poppins during The Wonderful World of Disney .

Good Morning America will air a sneak preview of the documentary on Tuesday, November 26th, and a special performance from Broadway's original Mary Poppins, Ashley Brown, on Wednesday, November 27th.

The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

