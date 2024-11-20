Performers and Hosts Revealed for ABC’s Ninth Annual “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular”

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is set to return for its ninth year on ABC with a sparkling spectacle of new musical performances from Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa.
What’s Happening:
- Dancing with the Stars fans will be happy to know that this year’s special is hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro – while also narrated by Kristen Bell, who will share the tale of how the Disney Parks kicks off the most magical holiday ever.
- Performances include the following:
- Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro – “Deck the Halls” / “Holly Jolly Christmas”
- Auliʻi Cravalho – “Beyond” (from Moana 2)
- Elton John – “Your Song”
- John Legend – “Always Come Back” / “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
- Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies – “White Christmas”
- Ava Max – “O Holy Night” / “1 Wish”
- Leslie Odom, Jr. and the Imani Milele Choir – “Little Drummer Boy”
- Carly Pearce – “Let It Snow”
- Pentatonix – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”
- Anika Noni Rose – “Milele” (from Mufasa: The Lion King)
- SEVENTEEN – “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”
More ABC News:
- New “20/20″ Documents the Search and Capture of Ohio Serial Killer Following Survivor’s 911 Call
- “Scandal” Alum Scott Foley Set for Recurring Role in Season 3 of “Will Trent”
- Simone Biles, Freddie Freeman, Billy Bob Thornton and More Announced as Presenters for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards”
- Brenda Song to Guest Star in Tim Allen’s New ABC Comedy Series “Shifting Gears”
- “Inside the NBA” Set to Air on ESPN and ABC Following Legal Battle
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now