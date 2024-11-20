Performers and Hosts Revealed for ABC’s Ninth Annual “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular”

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will host the holiday special, which features numerous performances at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is set to return for its ninth year on ABC with a sparkling spectacle of new musical performances from Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa.

What’s Happening:

  • Dancing with the Stars fans will be happy to know that this year’s special is hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro – while also narrated by Kristen Bell, who will share the tale of how the Disney Parks kicks off the most magical holiday ever.

  • Performances include the following:
    • Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro – “Deck the Halls” / “Holly Jolly Christmas”
    • Auliʻi Cravalho – “Beyond” (from Moana 2)

  • Elton John – “Your Song”

  • John Legend – “Always Come Back” / “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

  • Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies – “White Christmas”

  • Ava Max – “O Holy Night” / “1 Wish”
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. and the Imani Milele Choir – “Little Drummer Boy”
  • Carly Pearce – “Let It Snow”
  • Pentatonix – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

  • Anika Noni Rose – “Milele” (from Mufasa: The Lion King)
  • SEVENTEEN – “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”

  • The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular airs Sunday, December 1st at 8:01 p.m. EST/PST on ABC, and will be available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

