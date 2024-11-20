Performers and Hosts Revealed for ABC’s Ninth Annual “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular”

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will host the holiday special, which features numerous performances at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is set to return for its ninth year on ABC with a sparkling spectacle of new musical performances from Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa.

What’s Happening:

Dancing with the Stars fans will be happy to know that this year’s special is hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro – while also narrated by Kristen Bell, who will share the tale of how the Disney Parks kicks off the most magical holiday ever.

Performances include the following: Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro – “Deck the Halls” / “Holly Jolly Christmas” Auliʻi Cravalho – “Beyond” (from Moana 2 )



Elton John – “Your Song”

John Legend – “Always Come Back” / “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies – “White Christmas”

Ava Max – “O Holy Night” / “1 Wish”

Leslie Odom, Jr. and the Imani Milele Choir – “Little Drummer Boy”

Carly Pearce – “Let It Snow”

Pentatonix – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

Anika Noni Rose – “Milele” (from Mufasa: The Lion King )

) SEVENTEEN – “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular airs Sunday, December 1st at 8:01 p.m. EST/PST on ABC, and will be available the next day on Hulu Disney+

