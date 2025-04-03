ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro and “Abbott Elementary” Star Sheryl Lee Ralph to Receive Awards at 33rd Annual Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame Gala
The Gala will be held on Tuesday, September 30th at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.
ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph are both set to receive awards from the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame.
What’s Happening:
- The Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame pays tribute to the influencers, innovators and shining lights of broadcast, cable and streaming television. The Hall of Fame will induct its class of 2025 on Tuesday, September 30th in New York.
- Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN, is set to receive the Hall of Fame’s Chairman’s Award. Pitaro is responsible for ESPN’s portfolio of sports content, products and experiences across all of Disney’s platforms worldwide.
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, actress, producer and advocate, Emmy-Award winner for her role in Abbott Elementary, will be honored with the Hall of Fame’s Humanitarian Award in recognition of her career as well as her philanthropic work via the DIVA Foundation.
- Other honorees in the 2025 class include:
- Drew Barrymore – Award-winning actress, director, producer, and businesswoman, host and executive producer of The Drew Barrymore Show and co-founder of the production company Flower Films
- George Cheeks – Co-Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Global; President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS
- Kristin Dolan – Chief Executive Officer, AMC Networks
- Richard A. “Dick" Foreman – President, Richard A. Foreman Associates, Incorporated - RAFAMEDIA
- Michael Gelman – Executive Producer, Live with Kelly & Mark, Disney/ABC
- Melani Griffith – Chief Growth Officer, Google Fiber (*Technology Leadership Award Honoree*)
- David Kline – President Spectrum Reach, EVP Charter Communications
- Mark Marshall – Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal
- Arthur Smith – Chairman & CEO, A. Smith & Co. Productions; Chairman, Tinopolis USA
- Jon Steinlauf – Chief U.S. Advertising Sales Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery
- Sandra Stern – Vice Chairman, Lionsgate Television Group
- Rob Weisbord – Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media, Sinclair, Inc.
- Days of Our Lives – Daytime drama exclusively streaming on Peacock, produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
(*Iconic Show Award Honoree*)
What They’re Saying:
- Charlie Weiss, Chairman, Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame: “The Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame is proud to recognize this extraordinary group of leaders, innovators, and creative pioneers who have shaped the media landscape in profound ways. Each honoree has not only excelled in their field but has also driven meaningful change across the industry. We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements, hear their inspiring
journeys, and honor their lasting impact on this special night."
- Allison Markert, Vice President, Global Head of Strategy & Operations, B2B: “This year’s honorees are notable for so many reasons, including the remarkable diversity of experience they bring to our stage and the evolution they have led in media throughout the course of their careers. From entrepreneurs to global leaders to creative visionaries – both behind and in front of the camera - the class of 2025 has it all."