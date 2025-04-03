ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro and “Abbott Elementary” Star Sheryl Lee Ralph to Receive Awards at 33rd Annual Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame Gala

The Gala will be held on Tuesday, September 30th at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph are both set to receive awards from the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN, is set to receive the Hall of Fame’s Chairman’s Award. Pitaro is responsible for ESPN’s portfolio of sports content, products and experiences across all of Disney’s platforms worldwide.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, actress, producer and advocate, Emmy-Award winner for her role in Abbott Elementary , will be honored with the Hall of Fame’s Humanitarian Award in recognition of her career as well as her philanthropic work via the DIVA Foundation.

, will be honored with the Hall of Fame’s Humanitarian Award in recognition of her career as well as her philanthropic work via the DIVA Foundation. Other honorees in the 2025 class include: Drew Barrymore – Award-winning actress, director, producer, and businesswoman, host and executive producer of The Drew Barrymore Show and co-founder of the production company Flower Films George Cheeks – Co-Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Global; President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS Kristin Dolan – Chief Executive Officer, AMC Networks Richard A. “Dick" Foreman – President, Richard A. Foreman Associates, Incorporated - RAFAMEDIA Michael Gelman – Executive Producer, Live with Kelly & Mark , Disney/ABC Melani Griffith – Chief Growth Officer, Google Fiber (*Technology Leadership Award Honoree*) David Kline – President Spectrum Reach, EVP Charter Communications Mark Marshall – Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal Arthur Smith – Chairman & CEO, A. Smith & Co. Productions; Chairman, Tinopolis USA Jon Steinlauf – Chief U.S. Advertising Sales Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery Sandra Stern – Vice Chairman, Lionsgate Television Group Rob Weisbord – Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media, Sinclair, Inc. Days of Our Lives – Daytime drama exclusively streaming on Peacock, produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television



