Hulu Sets Debut Date for “Summer of 69” and Releases New Character Profiles

The comedy film, starring Chloe Fineman and Charlie Day, comes to Hulu in May.

Hulu has revealed the date their new comedy film Summer of 69 will debut, along with character profiles for the movie.

What’s Happening:

Summer of 69 will debut May 9th on Hulu.

will debut May 9th on Hulu. The Hulu original marks the feature directorial debut of actress Jillian Bell ( Godmothered , Good Burger 2 ) and stars Chloe Fineman ( Saturday Night Live ) alongside Sam Morelos ( That ’90s Show ), Charlie Day ( It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ), Paula Pell ( Girls5ev a), Liza Koshy ( A Family Affai r), Nicole Byer ( Nailed It! ), Natalie Morales ( Grey’s Anatomy ) and more.

, ) and stars Chloe Fineman ( ) alongside Sam Morelos ( ), Charlie Day ( ), Paula Pell ( a), Liza Koshy ( r), Nicole Byer ( ), Natalie Morales ( ) and more. The story focuses on an awkward high school senior (Sam Morelos) who hires an exotic dancer (Chloe Fineman) to help seduce her longtime crush before graduation, leading to unexpected friendship and lessons in self-confidence, acceptance, and adulthood.

Jillian Bell co-wrote the screenplay with Liz Nico and Jules Byrne.

Check out the film’s character profiles below.

“Santa Monica" (played by Chloe Fineman)

A talented dancer with a wild side who must save her beloved club from foreclosure. Santa Monica finds an unlikely ally in Abby, who agrees to help her in exchange for a crash course on confidence. She discovers they have more in common than they thought, forging a found sisterhood that will stay with them well beyond this unforgettable summer.

"Abby" (played by Sam Morelos)



A socially awkward gamer finds herself in a tricky situation when she discovers her lifelong crush is finally single in the last week of school. To get the guy of her dreams she must hire a local stripper to teach her what she doesn’t know about sex...which is everything.

"Max" (played by Matt Cornett)

An affable and handsome soccer player that Abby has pined over since the 3rd grade. When his favorite sexual position is revealed, Abby must do what she can to try and get the man of her dreams. Even if that means going from zero to 69.

"Betty" (played by Paula Pell)

A chain-smoking silver fox who proudly embraces the identity of “stripper." Betty is the owner of Diamond Dolls, the club that Santa Monica works at. She is a great stripper, but not the best businesswoman and is on the brink of losing the club.

"Destiny" (played by Nicole Byer)



A self-assured exotic dancer, Destiny is the “older sister" of the Diamond Dolls family. A dependable and loyal friend to Santa Monica with a quick wit.

"Angel" (played by Liza Koshy)

A sweet, and sometimes clueless exotic dancer who always looks on the bright side. A fun girl’s girl, Angel is always down for a good time in the name of friendship.

"Rick Richards" (played by Charlie Day)



A sleazy misogynist who threatens to take over Diamond Dolls if Betty Spaghetti can’t pay her debt. He pushes boundaries and lacks respect for the women who work at the club.



"DJ Don" (played by Alex Moffat)



A DJ at Diamond Dolls, Don is a true feminist and a supportive hype man to the ladies he works with.



"Robin Goode" (played by Natalie Morales)



A former classmate and nemesis of Santa Monica’s, Robin is organizing their ten-year high school reunion. She embodies everything that Santa Monica feels she should be at this point in her life.

