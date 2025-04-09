Jermaine Fowler Joins the Cast of Season Five of “Only Murders in the Building”

Filming is underway in New York.

Jermaine Fowler has been cast in a recurring role for season five of Hulu's series, Only Murders in the Building.

What’s Happening:

. He is the most recent addition to the recurring cast for Season Five, joining previously confirmed actors Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, and Logan Lerman.

No details have been released on the new characters as of yet.

Returning for the new season are stars and executive producers Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, along with Michael Cyril Creighton.

Filming is currently taking place in New York, focusing on the investigation into Lester's murder.

Season Four showcased an impressive ensemble cast, highlighted by the return of Meryl Streep, alongside notable talents such as Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon.

