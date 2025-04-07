"Only Murders in the Building" Adds Logan Lerman to Season 5
Lerman joins a cast so packed, it includes two separate two-time Oscar winners.
Books on a shelf. Car insurance. The cast of Only Murders in the Building. What do these things have in common? Why, they are all stacked.
What’s Happening:
- Only Murders in the Building is adding yet another actor to their roster for the upcoming fifth season.
- Deadline reports that Logan Lerman is joining the cast of the hit Hulu comedy which is currently filming.
- Also known for a deep bench of exceptional actors, this season has already added Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Tea Leoni, and Keegan-Michael Kay to its cast list.
- They will join the trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez who have headlined the series since its beginnings in 2021.
- Most recently, the show picked up its first major awards since its premiere, with Martin Short winning Best Actor in a Comedy Series and the show winning Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards.
- While no debut date has been announced, based on recent years, the show is expected to debut on Hulu sometime this summer.
