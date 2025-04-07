"Only Murders in the Building" Adds Logan Lerman to Season 5

Books on a shelf. Car insurance. The cast of Only Murders in the Building. What do these things have in common? Why, they are all stacked.



What’s Happening:

Only Murders in the Building is adding yet another actor to their roster for the upcoming fifth season.

Deadline reports

Also known for a deep bench of exceptional actors, this season has already added Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Tea Leoni, and Keegan-Michael Kay to its cast list.

They will join the trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez who have headlined the series since its beginnings in 2021.

Most recently, the show picked up its first major awards since its premiere, with Martin Short winning Best Actor in a Comedy Series and the show winning Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards.

While no debut date has been announced, based on recent years, the show is expected to debut on Hulu sometime this summer.

