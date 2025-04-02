Fitness Mogul Tracy Anderson Discusses Her Fame on This Week’s Episode of “IMPACT x Nightline”
“IMPACT x Nightline – Tracy Anderson: Fitness, Fame and Hollywood” arrives Thursday, April 3rd on Hulu.
This week’s brand-new episode of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline focuses on Tracy Anderson, who has been dubbed a “secret weapon" in Hollywood for her famed fitness method.
What’s Happening:
- In this week’s edition of the Hulu-exclusive docuseries, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang sits down for a new interview with fitness mogul Tracy Anderson, offering a rare glimpse into her rise to fame and enduring influence.
- Anderson delves into her upbringing and dance background, which shaped her signature fitness method—one that has drawn A-list clients like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.
- She also opens up about her highly publicized fallout with Madonna, the criticism she has faced, and the challenges of protecting her brand, sharing how she navigated controversy to cement her place in the fitness industry.
- The episode also features interviews with the following:
- Olivia Palermo, model and fashion influencer
- Dale Stabler, co-founder, Sweats & The City
- Kelley Carter, senior entertainment reporter, Andscape
- IMPACT x Nightline – Tracy Anderson: Fitness, Fame and Hollywood arrives Thursday, April 3rd, exclusively on Hulu.
