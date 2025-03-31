Celebrate Hulu's "Mid-Century Modern" with New Limited-Time Cocktails at Select Virgin Hotels

Hulu’s brand new sitcom Mid-Century Modern has finally arrived, and Virgin Hotels has released some limited-time cocktails in honor of the series! Described as “deliciously addictive" by Laughing Place’s own Alex Reiff, you won’t want to miss out on this new Nathan Lane-led adventure or these equally delicious curated cocktails.

. Taking inspiration from Golden Girls , the series follows three best friends, who happen to be gay men of a certain age, as they all move in together in Palm Springs

The series stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham, and Linda Lavin

Available now until April 27th, the cocktails are available at Virgin Hotel locations in Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, New Orleans, and New York.

Let’s take a look at these timeless cocktails.

Boys Just Wanna Have Fun

Ketal One Vodka, Cherry Vanilla Soda, and Lemonade

She’s Throwing Shade

Spring 44 Gin, St-Germain, Fever-Tree Grapefruit Soda, and Lime

The Rainbow Rager

Bacardi 8, Aperol, Pineapple, and Cinnamon

Your Mother’s Spritz

Italicus, Pinot Grigio, Grapefruit, Fever-Tree Grapefruit Soda

Palm Springs Punch

Patron Silver Tequila, Pineapple, Lemon, and Passionfruit

All 10 episodes of Mid-Century Modern are now streaming on Hulu.

are now streaming on Hulu. You can read our full review of the new series here

Laughing Place also had the chance to speak with Nathan Lee Graham about the new series. You can check out Alex Reif’s interview with the Mid-Century Modern star here

