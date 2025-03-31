Celebrate Hulu's "Mid-Century Modern" with New Limited-Time Cocktails at Select Virgin Hotels
The special offerings are available now through April 27th.
Hulu’s brand new sitcom Mid-Century Modern has finally arrived, and Virgin Hotels has released some limited-time cocktails in honor of the series! Described as “deliciously addictive" by Laughing Place’s own Alex Reiff, you won’t want to miss out on this new Nathan Lane-led adventure or these equally delicious curated cocktails.
What’s Happening:
- Virgin Hotels has teamed up with Hulu to offer guests curated cocktails inspired by the new sitcom Mid-Century Modern.
- Taking inspiration from Golden Girls, the series follows three best friends, who happen to be gay men of a certain age, as they all move in together in Palm Springs after an unexpected death.
- The series stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham, and Linda Lavin
- Available now until April 27th, the cocktails are available at Virgin Hotel locations in Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, New Orleans, and New York.
- Let’s take a look at these timeless cocktails.
Boys Just Wanna Have Fun
Ketal One Vodka, Cherry Vanilla Soda, and Lemonade
She’s Throwing Shade
Spring 44 Gin, St-Germain, Fever-Tree Grapefruit Soda, and Lime
The Rainbow Rager
Bacardi 8, Aperol, Pineapple, and Cinnamon
Your Mother’s Spritz
Italicus, Pinot Grigio, Grapefruit, Fever-Tree Grapefruit Soda
Palm Springs Punch
Patron Silver Tequila, Pineapple, Lemon, and Passionfruit
