TV Review: FX's "Dying for Sex" is a Bold, Bittersweet Comedy About Love, Lust, and Mortality

Sitcoms about death are pretty niche and hard to get right, but if any network can do it, FX can. Premiering on Hulu on April 4th, the eight-part limited series Dying for Sex is based on Molly Kochan’s life and the Wondery podcast of the same name. While the subject matter sounds heavy—Stage IV cancer is rarely the foundation for a comedy—the series manages to find levity in one woman’s pursuit of pleasure, turning her impending mortality into a journey of self-discovery. With Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, and Sissy Spacek leading the cast, the series packs both comedic and dramatic prestige into an unconventional premise.

Molly (Michelle Williams) has been given a terminal diagnosis, but rather than let it define her final days, she chooses to embark on an unapologetic exploration of her sexuality. With her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate) as her confidante, Molly leaves her husband and embarks on a series of sexual adventures—some playful, some awkward, all deeply human. At its heart, Dying for Sex is about more than just sex; it’s about autonomy, friendship, and the lengths we go to in order to feel truly alive.

A premise like this could easily veer into absurdity or feel exploitative, but the show’s success lies in its ability to balance humor with poignancy. The writing is sharp and perceptive, ensuring that Molly’s escapades never feel like a gimmick. Michelle Williams anchors the show with a nuanced performance that embraces both the comedy and tragedy of her character’s situation. Williams makes Molly feel fully realized—not a caricature of a “dying woman finding herself," but a flawed, funny, and deeply relatable person.

More comedy than dramedy, Dying for Sex leans into its humor by casting a variety of comedic actors in key roles. Rob Delaney (Deadpool) plays one of Molly’s recurring lovers, bringing an easy charm to his scenes. Conrad Ricamora (Fire Island) appears in one of the most memorable episodes, delivering a comedic highlight that pushes the show’s boundary-pushing humor while maintaining a sense of sincerity. Despite the show’s willingness to explore unconventional sexual experiences, it never falls into the trap of kink-shaming. Each of Molly’s encounters is treated with respect, even when played for laughs.

Despite the explicit nature of the story, Dying for Sex isn’t an overly sexualized show. While it features nudity and intimate scenes, it prioritizes character and emotion over eroticism. The series is less about sex itself and more about the power dynamics, emotions, and vulnerabilities that come with it. It’s a refreshing take that never sensationalizes Molly’s experiences but rather frames them as an essential part of her personal growth.

At its core, Dying for Sex is about living life on your own terms. It explores two deeply personal and often taboo topics—sex and death—with humor, empathy, and a refusal to conform to conventional expectations. There’s something cathartic about watching a character embrace her desires without shame, all while knowing her time is limited. It’s a poignant, funny, and unflinching series that reminds viewers that even in the face of mortality, there’s still room for joy, discovery, and a few good laughs.

I give Dying for Sex 5 out of 5 stars.

FX’s Dying for Sex premieres Friday, April 4th, on Hulu.