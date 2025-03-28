Second Episode of “20/20” True Crime Limited Series “Bad Romance” Tells a Web of Lies in a Twisted Murder Plot

ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman investigates in the second episode of the season, airing Tuesday, April 1st.

Love can turn to betrayal, and sometimes betrayal … turns to murder.

This week’s episode, “Web of Lies," tells of a chilling tale of love, betrayal and a deadly secret.

What began as a family dream for Mark and Donnah Winger, a young couple from Springfield, Illinois, soon unraveled into an unthinkable nightmare when, just months after the couple adopted a baby girl, Donnah was found brutally murdered in their home. Mark told authorities he walked in on a terrifying scene: a man—a driver who had once taken Donnah and their baby home from the airport—beating his wife to death. Acting, he says, in her defense, Mark killed the man, and many called him a hero.

After the event, Mark hired a nanny and they quickly fell in love, having three children of their own. Mark’s life was rebuilt, that is until a chance encounter with one of Donnah’s best friends unraveled a dark secret that no one could have imagined.

ABC News’ Matt Gutman investigates the harrowing details where three crime scene photos hold an important key in this case of a young mother gone too soon.

The second episode of Bad Romance airs Tuesday, April 1st

