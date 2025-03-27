“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy! Masters” Return April 30th for New Seasons on ABC
This will be the last time fans will get to see long-time host Pat Sajak spin the “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”
Pat Sajak will host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune one last time, alongside the return of Jeopardy! Masters to ABC on April 30th.
What’s Happening:
- Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will return for one last season hosted by Sajak, as celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.
- Celebrity contestants on this season include:
- Cameron Brink
- Josh Gad
- Tiffany Haddish
- Regina Hall
- Rachael Harris
- Ellie Kemper
- Justin Long
- Joe Manganiello
- Katharine McPhee
- Oscar Nuñez
- Randall Park
- Andrew Rannells
- Sam Richardson
- Matt Walsh
- Rainn Wilson
- The third annual Jeopardy! Masters tournament will be hosted by regular series host Ken Jennings, and will feature an expanded lineup of the top-ranked current Jeopardy! contestants.
- Each top-ranked contestant will compete in two action-packed games per hour-long episode for the grand prize of $500,000.
- Contestants will include:
- reigning champion Victoria Groce
- returning finalist Yogesh Raut
- 2025 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Neilesh Vinjamuri
- TOC finalists Adriana Harmeyer and Isaac Hirsch
- 2025 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament champion Matt Amodio
- JIT finalists Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer
- Additionally, this tournament marks the return of Brad Rutter, one of the biggest winners in Jeopardy! history, who will step back onto the Alex Trebek Stage for the first time since 2020’s Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time event.
- Both Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Masters will return Wednesday, April 30th to ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
