Renée Zellweger Joins Season 5 of “Only Murders in the Building”

The actress joins Keegan-Michael Key and Christoph Waltz as the first guest stars revealed for the new season of the hit Hulu series.

Even more star power has been added to the cast of the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, with the addition of Renée Zellweger.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Hulu Only Murders in the Building .

. Character and plot details are, as usual, being kept under wraps.

Zellweger joins the previously announced Keegan-Michael Key and Christoph Waltz in the guest cast of the typically very star-studded series.

Best known for her Oscar-winning roles in Cold Mountain and Judy , Zellweger recently reprised her famous role as Bridget Jones in the fourth and final installment, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy .

and , Zellweger recently reprised her famous role as Bridget Jones in the fourth and final installment, . Production on the new season, where our heroes will be solving the mystery of Lester’s murder, started this week in New York.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, Only Murders has become known for casting big stars for its season-long murder mystery arcs – though some of them stick around longer – with the likes of Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Nathan Lane, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch and many more playing ongoing characters.

has become known for casting big stars for its season-long murder mystery arcs – though some of them stick around longer – with the likes of Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Nathan Lane, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch and many more playing ongoing characters. Though no premiere date is known for Only Murders in the Building Season 5, the show has traditionally returned on Hulu in late summer – though it’s worth noting Season 4’s August 27th, 2024 premiere was the latest the show had yet premiered in a given year.

More Hulu News: