“IMPACT x Nightline: Selena Beyond the Headlines” Premieres March 27th On Hulu

Additional interviews include Joe Nick Patoski, Leila Cobo, and Ramon Hernandez, among others.
by |
Tags: , ,

Selena was a significant figure in the entertainment industry, renowned for her extraordinary talent, but her life was tragically cut short in 1995 at the age of 23. As we mark 30 years since her passing, concerns emerge regarding the possible release of her murderer.

What’s Happening:

  • The new episode of IMPACT x Nightline: Selena Beyond the Headlines, set to premiere on Thursday, March 27, exclusively on Hulu, explores this story.
  • Hosted by Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, the episode includes interviews with key individuals who played a role in Selena's ascent during the 1980s and 1990s, such as Martin Gomez, the fashion designer of her iconic purple jumpsuit, who had shared an office with her killer before the tragedy.
  • Gomez and others provide personal stories and showcase rare photographs and unseen fashion sketches that emphasize both Selena's legacy and the deep sense of loss experienced by those close to her.
  • Additional interviews include notable figures like Joe Nick Patoski, Leila Cobo, Ramon Hernandez, Sonya Aleman, Megan Ryte, and Brian Buckmire, each enhancing the understanding of Selena's impact and lasting influence.

More Entertainment News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy