“IMPACT x Nightline: Selena Beyond the Headlines” Premieres March 27th On Hulu
Selena was a significant figure in the entertainment industry, renowned for her extraordinary talent, but her life was tragically cut short in 1995 at the age of 23. As we mark 30 years since her passing, concerns emerge regarding the possible release of her murderer.
What’s Happening:
- The new episode of IMPACT x Nightline: Selena Beyond the Headlines, set to premiere on Thursday, March 27, exclusively on Hulu, explores this story.
- Hosted by Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, the episode includes interviews with key individuals who played a role in Selena's ascent during the 1980s and 1990s, such as Martin Gomez, the fashion designer of her iconic purple jumpsuit, who had shared an office with her killer before the tragedy.
- Gomez and others provide personal stories and showcase rare photographs and unseen fashion sketches that emphasize both Selena's legacy and the deep sense of loss experienced by those close to her.
- Additional interviews include notable figures like Joe Nick Patoski, Leila Cobo, Ramon Hernandez, Sonya Aleman, Megan Ryte, and Brian Buckmire, each enhancing the understanding of Selena's impact and lasting influence.
