Rowan Blanchard Joins Hulu Series "The Testaments"
The series will continue showcasing the world of Gilead after the ending of "The Handmaid's Tale".
Rowan Blanchard is heading to Gilead in Hulu’s new series.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has shared that Rowan Blanchard has joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu series The Testaments in a series regular role.
- Based on Margaret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale (which itself is a Hulu series set to debut its final season on April 8th), The Testaments is set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, as a younger generation of woman deal with the atrocities that Gilead has had them deal with since birth.
- Blanchard will play Shunammite, a high status teen who has lived a life of luxury due to her prominent Gilead parents.
- She joins the already cast Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, and Ann Dowd (who will continue to play her Emmy-Winning role as Aunt Lydia).
- Blanchard is known for her work on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, the TNT series Snowpiercer, and the Hulu original film Crush.
- No timeline has currently been set for the filming or release of the incoming sequel series.
