Potential “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Reboot to Focus on a New Slayer

The new Slayer will be a 16-year-old tentatively named Nova.

New details have been revealed on how the potential reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will usher in “the next chapter in the Buffyverse."

What’s Happening:

Following news last month Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel was being developed, TV Line

sequel was being developed, While Sarah Michelle Gellar will reprise her titular role as a recurring guest star, the reboot will mainly focus on a new Slayer, who will reportedly be more akin to Willow (Alyson Hannigan) than Buffy.

The character is reportedly to be a cerebral 16-year-old named Nova (potentially a placeholder name) who is very smart and a bit of a loner.

TV Line also details some of the character’s friends, including Hugo, an out-and-proud nerd who comes from money, and Gracie, a young expert on vampires who’s an acolyte of Gellar’s Buffy.

Casting is currently underway on all three roles.

Set for Hulu Poker Face ) set to write, showrun, and executive produce.

) set to write, showrun, and executive produce. Academy Award winning director Chloe Zhao (Eternals) is also set to executive produce, along with directing.

More Hulu News: