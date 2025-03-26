Potential “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Reboot to Focus on a New Slayer
The new Slayer will be a 16-year-old tentatively named Nova.
New details have been revealed on how the potential reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will usher in “the next chapter in the Buffyverse."
What’s Happening:
- Following news last month that a potential pilot for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel was being developed, TV Line has shed some light on the reboot.
- While Sarah Michelle Gellar will reprise her titular role as a recurring guest star, the reboot will mainly focus on a new Slayer, who will reportedly be more akin to Willow (Alyson Hannigan) than Buffy.
- The character is reportedly to be a cerebral 16-year-old named Nova (potentially a placeholder name) who is very smart and a bit of a loner.
- TV Line also details some of the character’s friends, including Hugo, an out-and-proud nerd who comes from money, and Gracie, a young expert on vampires who’s an acolyte of Gellar’s Buffy.
- Casting is currently underway on all three roles.
- Set for Hulu, the series is nearing a pilot order with Nora and Lila Zuckerman (Poker Face) set to write, showrun, and executive produce.
- Academy Award winning director Chloe Zhao (Eternals) is also set to executive produce, along with directing.
More Hulu News:
- Renée Zellweger Joins Season 5 of “Only Murders in the Building"
- “IMPACT x Nightline: Selena Beyond the Headlines" Premieres March 27th on Hulu
- Rowan Blanchard Joins Hulu Series "The Testaments"
- New Details Revealed for Season 2 of “Nine Perfect Strangers"
- Hulu Debuts Trailer for New Competition Series "Got to Get Out"
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now