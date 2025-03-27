Lili Taylor Joins Season 2 of “Daredevil: Born Again”

Season 2 is now in-production, while Season 1 continues to air weekly on Disney+

We’ve still got a few episodes left of the first season of Daredevil: Born Again and we’re already getting casting news for the now in-production second season, with Lili Taylor joining the cast.

What’s Happening:

in a recurring role. The Hollywood trade site reports that Taylor will play a political foe for Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, who became mayor of New York in the current season.

Taylor is a three-time Emmy nominee who recently appeared alongside Josh Brolin in the Prime Video sci-fi neo-Western series Outer Range .

. In Daredevil: Born Again , Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

Dario Scardapane serves as showrunner, while episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are released Tuesday evenings, exclusively via Disney+

