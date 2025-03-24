Disney+ Introduces Ability to Remove Content from “Continue Watching” Section
The streaming service has introduced a new feature that users have long been asking for.
Disney+ has introduced a way for viewers to remove content from their "Continue Watching" section.
What’s Happening:
- A much-requested feature has finally been added to Disney+ through a global update to the “Continue Watching" section, allowing users to easily remove titles from the row.
- Whether you’ve already finished a title, added something by accident, or simply want a reset, you can now easily clean up the clutter.
- The update is currently available on the web, Apple TV, and iOS devices, with additional platforms set to receive the update in the coming weeks.
- Via your TV, you’ll have to navigate to the title you want, press and hold the button on your remote to remove, and then select Remove.
- However, if you are on the title’s Details page, simply navigate to the Remove icon on the right side and select Remove. Rest assured though, your watch progress will not be deleted, even if removed from the “Continue Watching" row.
- The experience on both mobile and web are similar. From the “Continue Watching" row on mobile, navigate to the tile and tap the three dots, then select Remove. On the web, place your cursor over the tile and click the Remove icon from the top right corner to clear a title from “Continue Watching."
- Live events are not available to be removed from the “Continue Watching" row, and will automatically disappear from the set after they conclude.
- For more details, including specific step-by-step instructions, visit the Disney+ Help Center in your region.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ Shares First Look Images from Newly Titled “A Very Jonas Christmas" Movie
- Judges, Mentor Announced for "Project Runway' as Production on Latest Season Begins
- The Doctor and Belinda Get Animated in Second Trailer for the New Season of “Doctor Who"
- Trailer and First Look Arrives for Long-Awaited Second Season of Hit Star Wars Series "Andor"
- Episode Titles Revealed for Season 2 of “Doctor Who"
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now