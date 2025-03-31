Shailene Woodley Joins Season 2 of Hit Hulu Series “Paradise”

The “Divergent” actress will appear in a role inextricably tied to Sterling K. Brown’s Agent Xavier Collins.

The hit Hulu series Paradise is returning for a second season, and it has seen a high profile addition to the cast in the form of Shailene Woodley.

Deadline reports

Character details are scarce, but Deadline suggests her character’s heavy arc is tied to Agent Xavier Collins’ (Sterling K. Brown) mission teed off at the end of the Season 1 finale

Woodley is known for her roles in the Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars film series.

Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.

is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, and a high-stakes investigation unfolds. Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV star in the debut season.

The full first season of Paradise is set to air on ABC

