Shailene Woodley Joins Season 2 of Hit Hulu Series “Paradise”
The “Divergent” actress will appear in a role inextricably tied to Sterling K. Brown’s Agent Xavier Collins.
The hit Hulu series Paradise is returning for a second season, and it has seen a high profile addition to the cast in the form of Shailene Woodley.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Woodley has been tapped for a major recurring role in the upcoming second season of Hulu’s breakout political thriller from creator Dan Fogelman.
- Character details are scarce, but Deadline suggests her character’s heavy arc is tied to Agent Xavier Collins’ (Sterling K. Brown) mission teed off at the end of the Season 1 finale, with Woodley playing a prominent survivor.
- Woodley is known for her roles in the Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars film series, having got her start in the ABC Family (now Freeform) series, The Secret Life of the American Teenager.
- Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs, and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.
- Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV star in the debut season.
- The full first season of Paradise is set to air on ABC beginning Monday, April 7th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.
