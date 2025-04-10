Hulu Adds Comedian Morgan Jay's Second Stand-Up Special

Originally, the special debuted on Jay's YouTube channel.

Comedian Morgan Jay’s second stand-up special is heading to Hulu.

What’s Happening:

As Hulu continues its quest to become a hub for stand-up comedy (through its Hularious branding), another stand-up special is heading to the streamer.

Deadline reports Morgan Jay: Live at the Village , to Hulu on Friday, April 11th.

, to Hulu on Friday, April 11th. Interestingly, the special has been out for close to two years, debuting in 2023 on the comedian’s YouTube channel.

Both of Jay’s specials were released first on his YouTube channel, a recent revelation within the comedy world as it allows the comics to own their own work.

This licensing deal is an interesting option for Hulu, but could be a sign for a new path forward in accumulating a laundry list of talent.

Morgan Jay is known for his crowd work, original music, and musings on love and relationships.

Morgan Jay: Live at The Village hits Hulu on Friday, April 11th.

