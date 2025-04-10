Hulu Adds Comedian Morgan Jay's Second Stand-Up Special
Originally, the special debuted on Jay's YouTube channel.
Comedian Morgan Jay’s second stand-up special is heading to Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- As Hulu continues its quest to become a hub for stand-up comedy (through its Hularious branding), another stand-up special is heading to the streamer.
- Deadline reports that Morgan Jay will bring his special, Morgan Jay: Live at the Village, to Hulu on Friday, April 11th.
- Interestingly, the special has been out for close to two years, debuting in 2023 on the comedian’s YouTube channel.
- Both of Jay’s specials were released first on his YouTube channel, a recent revelation within the comedy world as it allows the comics to own their own work.
- This licensing deal is an interesting option for Hulu, but could be a sign for a new path forward in accumulating a laundry list of talent.
- Morgan Jay is known for his crowd work, original music, and musings on love and relationships.
- Morgan Jay: Live at The Village hits Hulu on Friday, April 11th.
