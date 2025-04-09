“IMPACT x Nightline” Reports on the Doomsday Mom Murders as Lori Vallow Daybell Goes Back on Trial
“IMPACT x Nightline – Lori Vallow Daybell: The Doomsday Mom Murders” arrives Thursday, April 10th on Hulu.
This week’s brand-new episode of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on a former beauty queen who fell in love with a religious leader prepping for the end of the world and the murders that ensued.
What’s Happening:
- In this week’s edition of the Hulu-exclusive docuseries, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts reports on the story of Lori Vallow Daybell, a woman who fell for Chad Daybell, a religious leader prepping for the end of the world. As the affair unfolded, their families started dying and disappearing, including two of Lori’s children, ages 7 and 16, who were killed in 2019.
- In 2023, Lori was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for killing her two youngest children, and now she is back on trial for the alleged murder of her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, but she maintains her innocence.
- The episode features rare archival footage and news-making 20/20 interviews with Lori Vallow Daybell’s relatives, former friends and key law enforcement officials close to the investigation.
- Additional interviews include the following:
- Sunny Hostin, former federal prosecutor and co-host of The View
- Doug Hart, chief deputy, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, and former FBI special agent
- Dan Abrams, ABC News legal contributor
- IMPACT x Nightline – Lori Vallow Daybell: The Doomsday Mom Murders arrives Thursday, April 10th, exclusively on Hulu.
