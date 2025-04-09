“IMPACT x Nightline” Reports on the Doomsday Mom Murders as Lori Vallow Daybell Goes Back on Trial

This week’s brand-new episode of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on a former beauty queen who fell in love with a religious leader prepping for the end of the world and the murders that ensued.

What’s Happening:

In this week’s edition of the Hulu 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts reports on the story of Lori Vallow Daybell, a woman who fell for Chad Daybell, a religious leader prepping for the end of the world. As the affair unfolded, their families started dying and disappearing, including two of Lori’s children, ages 7 and 16, who were killed in 2019.

co-anchor Deborah Roberts reports on the story of Lori Vallow Daybell, a woman who fell for Chad Daybell, a religious leader prepping for the end of the world. As the affair unfolded, their families started dying and disappearing, including two of Lori’s children, ages 7 and 16, who were killed in 2019. In 2023, Lori was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for killing her two youngest children, and now she is back on trial for the alleged murder of her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, but she maintains her innocence.

The episode features rare archival footage and news-making 20/20 interviews with Lori Vallow Daybell’s relatives, former friends and key law enforcement officials close to the investigation.

interviews with Lori Vallow Daybell’s relatives, former friends and key law enforcement officials close to the investigation. Additional interviews include the following: Sunny Hostin, former federal prosecutor and co-host of The View Doug Hart, chief deputy, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, and former FBI special agent Dan Abrams, ABC News legal contributor

IMPACT x Nightline – Lori Vallow Daybell: The Doomsday Mom Murders arrives Thursday, April 10th, exclusively on Hulu.

More Hulu News: