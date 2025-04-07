Freeform Debuts Trailer for UK Original Series “The Stolen Girl”

The five-part psychological drama will premiere April 16th on Freeform, streaming the next day on Hulu.

Freeform has shared the official trailer for their new original series, The Stolen Girl, ahead of its premiere on April 16th.

A seemingly ordinary decision turns the world of Elisa, mum to two young kids, upside down in this tense thriller.

When her 9-year-old daughter Lucia excitedly asks to go on an overnight playdate with her new best friend Josie, Elisa agrees. After meeting Josie’s mother, Rebecca, she’s put at ease by her charming nature and their impressive house. But when she says goodnight to her daughter, she has no idea that she is about to be thrust into every parent’s worst nightmare.

The next day, when Elisa goes to pick up Lucia, she discovers that the beautiful house was a holiday rental. Lucia is missing. Rebecca and Josie have vanished. What started out as her daughter’s first sleepover has turned into an abduction.

As an urgent manhunt unfolds across Europe, Elisa and her husband Fred find themselves the object of police and public scrutiny. Elisa’s perfect family begins to unravel under the pressure, and long-buried secrets come to light. Rebecca took Lucia for a reason. And as viewers learn more about the tangled lives of these women we will wonder if Rebecca was justified in kidnapping the little girl – and whether she might be better off staying hidden.

The Stolen Girl stars Denise Gough ( Andor ), Holliday Grainger ( Strike ), Ambika Mod ( One Day ), Jim Sturgess ( Cloud Atlas ), Bronagh Waugh ( The Suspect ) and Michael Workeye ( My Lady Jane ).

stars Denise Gough ( ), Holliday Grainger ( ), Ambika Mod ( ), Jim Sturgess ( ), Bronagh Waugh ( ) and Michael Workeye ( ). The series is adapted by Catherine Moulton ( Baptiste ) from Alex Dahl’s best-selling novel, Playdate , and has been directed by Eva Husson ( Mothering Sunday ).

) from Alex Dahl’s best-selling novel, , and has been directed by Eva Husson ( ). The five-part psychological UK Original drama will premiere weekly on Freeform at 10:00 p.m. EST beginning April 16th, 2025, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu

