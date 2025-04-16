Searchlight Drops Trailer for Upcoming Dramedy "The Roses"
The film is a reimagining of a 1989 classic.
Searchlight Pictures has revealed a new trailer for their upcoming film, The Roses, a dramedy starring acclaimed actors Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch set to release later this summer.
What’s Happening:
- From Director Jay Roach (Meet the Parents), Searchlight Pictures has debuted the trailer for their new film, The Roses, coming later this summer.
- The movie, starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, is an adaptation of the classic story, The War of the Roses.
- Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites. The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler.
- Searchlight Pictures’ The Roses arrives on August 29th, 2025.
The Film Stars:
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Olivia Colman
- Andy Samberg
- Allison Janney
- Belinda Bromilow
- Sunita Mani
- Ncuti Gatwa
- Jamie Demetriou
- Zoë Chao
- Kate McKinnon
