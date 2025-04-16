Searchlight Drops Trailer for Upcoming Dramedy "The Roses"

The film is a reimagining of a 1989 classic.
Searchlight Pictures has revealed a new trailer for their upcoming film, The Roses, a dramedy starring acclaimed actors Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch set to release later this summer.

What’s Happening:

  • From Director Jay Roach (Meet the Parents), Searchlight Pictures has debuted the trailer for their new film, The Roses, coming later this summer.
  • The movie, starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, is an adaptation of the classic story, The War of the Roses.
  • Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites. The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler.
  • Searchlight Pictures’ The Roses arrives on August 29th, 2025.

The Film Stars:

  • Benedict Cumberbatch
  • Olivia Colman
  • Andy Samberg
  • Allison Janney
  • Belinda Bromilow
  • Sunita Mani
  • Ncuti Gatwa
  • Jamie Demetriou
  • Zoë Chao
  • Kate McKinnon

