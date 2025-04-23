Frankie Muniz Reunites with "Malcolm in the Middle" Parents on Set of Disney+ Revival Series
It's a moment that fans of early 2000's television have been waiting for!
Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz has posted a fun photo on social media as he reunites with his TV parents for the special Disney+ revival series.
What’s Happening:
- Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz has taken to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with co-stars Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek.
- The photo comes as production takes place on a special four-part reunion/reboot of the series for Disney+, where the three will be reprising their roles from the hit 2000’s Fox sitcom.
- That’s why Muniz captioned the photo: “Always good to have Mom and Dad around!," as Cranston and Kaczmarek played his parents, Hal and Lois, respectively.
- Original cast members Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield (not featured in his post), are also set to reprise their roles as Malcolm’s older brothers, Francis and Reese, respectively. Caleb Ellsworth-Clark is taking over the role of Malcolm’s younger brother, Dewey, who was originally portrayed by Erik Per Sullivan who quit acting in 2010.
- Anthony Timpano has been cast as Malcolm’s youngest brother, Jamie. The character was seen as a baby and toddler on the original series.
- The story, making up four episodes in the limited series, is set around Malcolm and his daughter being pulled into his parents’ 40th wedding anniversary party.
- The limited, four-episode revival on Disney+ will also reveal the sex and name of the quirky family’s sixth child. Vaughan Murrae has been cast as the youngest sibling, Kelly, whose existence was revealed in the series finale when the boys’ mom, Lois, holds a positive pregnancy test.
- Kelly, who, along with Murrae, is non-binary, is described as self-sufficient, gets good grades and is already wiser than most of the family.
- Keeley Karsten has landed a key role, playing Malcolm’s daughter, Leah. Previously announced, Kiana Madeira is playing Malcolm’s girlfriend.
- Back in December, Disney+ ordered four new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning sitcom that aired for seven seasons on Fox.
- At this time, there has been no official date set for when the limited revival will debut on Disney+.
