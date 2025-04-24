Freeform Reveals Premiere Date for Upcoming Docuseries "Not Her First Rodeo"

The new six-part docuseries will also come to Hulu.

Freeform has announced that their new docuseries, Not Her First Rodeo, will arrive on the network next month, bringing viewers into the world of professional bull-riding.

What’s Happening:

Freeform has announced the new docuseries, Not Her First Rodeo, will debut with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, May 22, at 10 p.m. EDT.

will debut with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, May 22, at 10 p.m. EDT. The full, six-episode docuseries will be available to stream on Friday, June 6, on Hulu

From ABC Not Her First Rodeo is a six-part docuseries inside the adrenaline-fueled world of professional bull riding.

is a six-part docuseries inside the adrenaline-fueled world of professional bull riding. The series follows the Elite Lady Bull Riders, five remarkable women battling in and out of the arena, risking life and limb for a shot at a championship buckle, eight seconds at a time.

The women highlighted are Jorden Halvorsen, Catalina Langlitz, Renata Nunes, Athena Rivera and Alexia Huffman.

Freeform’s Not Her First Rodeo is produced by ABC News Studios.

is produced by ABC News Studios. Not Her First Rodeo debuts on May 22nd on Freeform.

