Review: Freeform's "The Stolen Girl" is a High Intensity, Engrossing Drama Series that Never Lets Up

Based on the hit novel Playdate by Alex Dahl, Freeform is inviting viewers on a thrilling journey of a mother searching for her kidnapped daughter in a new 5 part series called The Stolen Girl.

Elisa Blix, a private plane flight attendant, lives a busy life, holding a family together as she struggles to maintain a work-life balance. After arriving late to pick up her daughter Lucia from school, Elisa meets Rebecca Walsh. Rebecca’s daughter Josie and Lucia have become fast friends after Josie joined Lucia’s class late in the year. Inviting Lucia over for a playdate, Elisa is initially apprehensive to allow her daughter to hangout at a new friend's house. However, Rebecca’s insistence eventually wears Elisa down. When the playdate turns into a sleepover and, eventually, a no-show drop off, Elisa and her husband Fred slowly realize that Lucia has been taken. Following Elisa as her life unravels, The Stolen Girl is set to take viewers on a high intensity journey as she searches for answers surrounding her daughter’s kidnapping.

Stepping into episode 1 of The Stolen Girl, the series takes little time to throw you into the action. Mimicking the quick paced life lived by Elisa, the series is quick to travel through each scene, overwhelming viewers with the realities of being a working mother. Played by Denise Gough, Elisa comes to life through her outstanding performance, capturing the unwavering pressure she faces through her job as a flight attendant, the extra responsibilities she takes on from her irresponsible husband, and the shock, fear, and terror she experiences as she faces the realities of Lucia’s disappearance. Her relentless, unwavering desperation provides a compelling, yet exhausting, emotional baseline for the series, which did prevent me from feeling like I had moments to settle in between the chaos. However, the 40 minute episode flew by. Is this a revolutionary drama series? I wouldn’t say that. Yet, that doesn't really matter when the series quickly sucks you in with nary an opportunity to be pulled out. Now, I say this having only watched the first episode, but I am already on the edge of my seat waiting for episode 2. The Stolen Girl premieres tonight, April 16th, on Freeform, with episodes streaming the next day exclusively on Disney+.

Make sure you look out for recaps of The Stolen Girl as more episodes premiere.

Read More Reviews: