Streaming Review: "Pets" on Disney+ Makes for Perfectly Adorable Family Viewing

Yes, I did pause to go kiss my dog multiple times while watching — why do you ask?

Just in time for National Pets Day today, Disney+ has released a new documentary simply titled Pets. Directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, the film explores several stories featuring the bond between animals and humans. The result is a fairly fluffy but fully endearing experience.

Pets begins by introducing a handful of children discussing their pets, what they love about them, and some of the funny things they do. These interviews are accompanied by short videos showing various pet behaviours. But, lest you think that the entire film will be TikToks and talking heads, it goes on to feature some longer segments. Some of these include following a cat rescuer on a mission, a dog trainer in Japan that helps pair up senior animals with senior citizens, a bird rehabilitator, a dog that kayaks with its owner, and more.There’s also a recurring storyline where we see a newly-adopted puppy adjusting to its new home — and observe as the older dog in the house gets used to having an energetic younger sibling.

My personal favorite of these extended segments was about how one couple’s experience with having a pet pig inspired them to build an animal sanctuary where they take care of special needs farm animals. In some cases, this even includes creating custom prosthetics for them. This set up leads to some wild scenes that had me laughing and “aw"-ing regularly.

Going back to the kids segments, while there’s certainly a “kids say the darndest things" element to these interviews, at times, they can also be surprisingly insightful and poignant. In particular, I was struck by how several of the children discussed what it was like talking to their pets about their problems and how this experience differed from doing the same with their parents.

As you’d expect, Pets is also packed with adorableness throughout. There are so many sweet, funny, and heartwarming moments — along with a couple gross ones as well. Fair warning, though: since Pets covers the full experience of what it means to have animals in your life, there’s a solid chance that the film will make you cry. Nevertheless, within a few minutes, you’ll likely be laughing once again.

Overall, while Pets isn’t exactly the most groundbreaking, innovative, or even necessary documentary one could make, it is definitely an enjoyable watch and one I think would be great for family viewing. Of course, if you don’t already have a pet, rest assured that your kids will be asking for one after watching this — and, perhaps the film will also sway you to say “yes" to that request. Regardless, whether you put it on in the background or sit down on the couch with some popcorn and your pups, I think Pets on Disney+ is worth a watch.

Pets is now streaming on Disney+.