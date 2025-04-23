Hulu Orders “Love Thy Nader” Reality Series Starring the Nader Sisters
The best known of the sisters, Brooks, was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.”
A new reality series featuring the Nader sisters, titled Love Thy Nader, is coming soon to Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports on the new reality series coming to Hulu, which will feature Sports Illustrated model and Dancing with the Stars contestant Brooks Nader and her sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland, in New York City.
- The series will be set against the backdrop of Soho lofts, fashion campaigns and skyscraper dreams, exploring what it means to “make it" in the city, with the family having originally come from the Louisiana bayou.
- This marks the latest reality series for Hulu following the success of The Kardashians and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives – which is returning soon for a second season.
- In addition to streaming on Hulu, Love Thy Nader will also air on Freeform.
- Walt Disney Television Alternative serves as producers in association with Kimmelot and Smoking Baby Productions. Rachel Tung serves as showrunner and executive producer.
- The news was revealed at Hulu’s Get Real House event covering its unscripted content.
More Disney TV News:
- Frankie Muniz Reunites with "Malcolm in the Middle" Parents on Set of Disney+ Revival Series
- ABC News Announces Full Slate of Coverage Surrounding Passing of Pope Francis
- "Dancing with the Stars" Reveals First Celebrity Contestant for Upcoming Season
- Disney+ "Holes" Pilot Announces First Additions to Cast, Including Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant and Shay Rudolph
- ABC Bringing Back "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" for Fourth Season with Host Jimmy Kimmel
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now