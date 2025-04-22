Disney+ "Holes" Pilot Announces First Additions to Cast, Including Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant, and Shay Rudolph
Based on the Louis Sachar's 1998 novel, we have a first look at some of the character's viewers will see should the series move forward.
Disney+’s gender-swapped Holes series has reached a new milestone, adding Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant and Shay Rudolph to lead the series.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Disney has added 10 actors to their cast for their upcoming Holes adaptation for Disney+.
- Set to star in the series, Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant, and Shay Rudolph will anchor the pilot.
- The trio is also joined by Flor Delis Alicea, Anire Kim Amoda, Noah Cottrell, Iesha Daniels, Sophie Dieterlen, Alexandra Doke, and Maeve Press.
- In the original Louis Sachar novel and Disney’s 2003 film, the story focuses on Stanley Yelnats (Shia LaBeouf) as he gets sent to a detention camp after being accused of stealing a pair of shoes. While there, the ruthless warden (Sigourney Weaver) forces him and the other teenage boys to dig holes all day.
- Written by Alina Mankin, Disney+’s Holes follows a similar path, with Hayley (Rudolph) taking the place of Stanley.
- Kinnear is set to play the Warden, who forces the teenage girls to dig holes all day at Camp Yucca.
- Bryant plays Sissy, an employee of Camp Yucca with a bubbly, camp counselor type personality. While she may seem safe to the campers, she aligns more closely with the Warden.
- Rudolph plays Hayley, who ends up at Camp Yucca after being wrongly accused of a crime. Full of resilience and heart, Hayley will need to overcome her family’s pessimistic beliefs while instilling hope in her campmates.
- Alicea plays Queenie, a hardened and fearless leader among the other campers.
- Amoda will take on the role of Thumbelina, a bold and unapologetic camper who fears nothing.
- Cottrell has been assigned Kitch, a member of the kitchen staff at Camp Yucca. The character is described as a stickler for the rules, who learns a secret that will make him even more intent on maintaining his position.
- Daniels takes on Mars, a charismatic brainiac who is a bit of a player around the other queer female campers.
- Dieterlen plays Sticky, a fashion loving, effeminate, optimist, who can lock in when needed.
- Doke takes on Eyeball, an artist who sees the world through a different lens. Expect Eyeball to be cracking jokes to lighten the mood.
- Press plays Shrimp. Aptly named for her small size, her blunt and unusual essence separates her from the other girls.
- Hopefully, Disney moves forward with the pilot, as the series sounds like it has potential to be a winner.
