A New Clip from "Andor" Builds Up Last Bit of Hype as Final Season Arrives on Disney+

The highly-anticipated second and final season of the new Star Wars series, Andor , has arrived on Disney+, and fans who have yet to tune in can get a glimpse of some of the action in a new clip.

The clip, released today by the official Star Wars YouTube account, shows Cassian Andor in what is presumed to be his stolen TIE Fighter (as seen in the last clip released

Take a look at the clip below and build up your own hype ahead of watching the series, streaming now on Disney+.

The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices, and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire's weapon of mass destruction - the Death Star - setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film's hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

This final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.

Recently at Star Wars Celebration Japan, the showrunners and creatives behind the series teased more of what to expect in the final season, which you can find out more about here

You can find out what we thought of the new series in our review here.