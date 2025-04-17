New Clip from "Andor" Released Leaving Fans with a Cliffhanger Before Series Debut Next Week

Well now I HAVE to tune in.

We’re only days away from the highly-anticipated debut of the second and final season of the acclaimed Star Wars series, Andor, and we’re getting a new clip from the show that is getting us even more excited.

What’s Happening:

The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices, and conflicting agendas will become profound. Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire's weapon of mass destruction - the Death Star - setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film.

sets the clock back five years from the events of to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny. This final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.