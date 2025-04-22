Disney+ Debuts New Exclusive Episode of "The Simpsons," Perfect for Earth Day

This marks the latest in a series of Disney+ exclusive episodes.

To celebrate Earth Day, Disney+ is debuting their latest exclusive episode of The Simpsons, this one a clear parody of National Geographic documentaries.

What’s Happening:

  • The Simpsons has dropped their latest exclusive-to-Disney+ episode, and this time we’re celebrating Earth Day with a very National Geographic-style episode.
  • The episode, titled “Yellow Planet", is a National Geographic-style nature mockumentary, despite the title being a play on the BBC Documentary series, Blue Planet.  
  • In it, all the citizens of Springfield are transformed into various wild animals as a British narrator documents their various journeys. Homer and Marge appear as two different species of whales; Bart hatches as an iguana; and Lisa the finch leads her flock.

  • “Yellow Planet" joins other Disney+ episodes such as “The Past and the Furious" and the two-part “O C’mon All Ye Faithful."
  • It’s one of four Season 36 episodes that are exclusively available on Disney+. Select episodes from Season 36 are currently available on Disney+ along with the previous 35 seasons, The Simpsons Movie and more than 10 shorts from this iconic animated family.

  • All these and more can be found in “The Simpsons" collection on Disney+ in the All Collections section within the Search tab.
  • You can catch “Yellow Planet" now streaming on Disney+.

