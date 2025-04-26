New “Alien: Earth” Teaser and Key Art Debut for Alien Day
The new series from the “Alien” universe will premiere on Hulu this summer.
In celebration of Alien Day, new key art and a short teaser for the upcoming FX series Alien: Earth have debuted.
What’s Happening:
- April 26th marks Alien Day, echoing the LV-426 colony as seen in 1986’s Aliens. To celebrate, FX has shared two new pieces of key art and a teaser for their upcoming series set within the iconic universe, Alien: Earth.
- When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.
- Alien: Earth is set in 2120 when five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow.
- Lead by Chandler, the series showcases an expansive international cast which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.
- FX’s Alien: Earth will arrive on Hulu in summer 2025.
