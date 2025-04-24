The Scandalous World of #MomTok Returns in Season 2 Trailer for “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”

The Mormon Wives lead us (not) into temptation in the new season of the hit Hulu reality series.

The scandalous world of Mormon #MomTok is back and bigger than ever! Hulu has shared the official trailer and key art for the second season of the hit reality series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

What’s Happening:

It turns out #MomTok has survived, as the trailer has dropped for the second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives .

. When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies, and allegations explode. In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?

The cast includes returning favorites Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Whitney Leavitt, plus newcomer Miranda McWhorter.

The first season of the show was a big hit for Hulu, becoming the streamer’s most-watched unscripted premiere of 2024 just-announced Love Thy Nader .

. The show’s theme song, “Secret Temptation," and a remix capturing the “high drama, deep scandal, and guilty pleasure of the series" are now available on your favorite streaming services.

All ten episodes of season two will debut May 15th on Hulu.

Check out our look The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

