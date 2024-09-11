“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Debuts as Hulu’s Most-Watched Unscripted Premiere of 2024

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has broken records at Hulu, becoming the most-watched unscripted season premiere of the year so far.

What’s Happening:

As reported by TheWrap The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has taken the title of most-watched unscripted premiere of the year so far at Hulu, based on three days of streaming data on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

has taken the title of most-watched unscripted premiere of the year so far at Hulu, based on three days of streaming data on Hulu and Hulu on Viewership surpassed other popular unscripted series, such as The Kardashians , which recently held the title for its season five premiere.

, which recently held the title for its season five premiere. There’s also been quite a bit of social media buzz regarding the series, with the official account for the show gaining the most new followers, engagements, comments, TikTok shares and TikTok views of all Hulu Originals in their first season this year.

The series follows a group of Mormon mom influencers who have become caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal. Will this group of TikTokers be able to sustain their families, their faith, and their friendships?

All eight episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are now streaming on Hulu.

More Hulu News: