TV Review: Airport Workplace Comedy “How to Die Alone” Takes Some Dramatic Queues from “The Bear”

Hit shows beget similar shows, and this has been true since the advent of television. NBC’s The Office opened the floodgates for an entire mockumentary subjenre of workplace comedies and ABC’s Lost inspired a string of less-successful suspenseful dramas with vague paranormal undercurrents. So it’s not much of a surprise that FX’s The Bear, now past its third season, has opened doors for single-cam comedies that don’t quite play by the rules. Such is Onyx Collective’s How to Die Alone, premiering Friday, September 13th, on Hulu.

After a near-death experience, JFK employee Mel Jackson (Natasha Rothwell, Wish) is rethinking her life. Working at an airport but never having flown on a plane; being in her engaged ex-boyfriend’s orbit whom she regrets ending things with; redefining how present she is for her friends compared to how present they are for her; and finally deciding that she deserves more from life than what she has. Mel is at a crossroads poigniantly set in one of the busiest airports in the world. Where does she go from here?

Natasha Rothwell has been on my radar since stealing all of her scenes in Love, Simon as the hilariously quippy drama teacher. She’s a breath of fresh air in general, and seeing her spread her wings in a project she created and executive produced (under her Big Hattie Productions banner) is exciting. But if you were expecting a pure comedy in the traditional sense, How to Die Alone is more of a drama in disguise. There are funny moments here and more than euphoric laughs.

How to Die Alone boasts a lovable supporting cast of familiar and fresh faces. Conrad Ricamora, currently lighting up Broadway in Cole Escola’s hot-ticket Oh, Mary! and a familiar face to fans of Shonda Rhimes’ How to Get Away with Murder, plays Mel’s gay best friend Rory. Often playing more reserved characters, his portrayal here is a lot more uninhibited and fun than you’ve seen him before. But he also brings the dramatic chops to the role to help sell the tension that develops between Rory and Mel.

Jocko Sims (The Resident) plays Mel’s boss and ex-boyfriend Alex, a handsomely charismatic source of stability, one who can’t picture a future that doesn’t include Mel… as a friend. This creates new conflict for Mel, who is conflicted with the fact that Alex is the one that got away while trying to respect the lifelong commitment he’s pledged to his fiance. Elle Lorraine (Bad Hair) garners some of the biggest laughs as innovative shopgirl Kaya, and Michelle McLeod (Don’t Talk to Irene) has a lot of fun as admin Patti, a cross between a stereotypical Karen and Dwight Schrute.

While not a mockumentary, each episode of How to Die Alone opens with man-on-the-street interviews from seemingly real New Yorkers who answer questions that relate to that episode’s themes. The series also comes with a fun soundtrack of 1970s soul tracks that keep the vibes going. And it’s colorful, visually making it very clear this is a comedy, despite the ramped up drama.

I give How to Die Alone 4 out of 5 Hudson News Bookstores.

How to Die Alone premieres Friday, September 13th, with 4 episodes exclusively on Hulu. The streamer will then drop two new episodes on the subsequent Fridays through the end of the month.