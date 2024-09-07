Hularious Expands with Comedy Special from Atsuko Okatsuka

Hulu is continuing to dip their toes into the stand-up comedy scene, with a special from comedian Atsuko Okatsuka coming soon.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Disney+

Her first special, The Intruder , debuted on HBO in 2022.

, debuted on HBO in 2022. No premiere date or additional information has been revealed on the contents of the special, but it will be filmed at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on November 9th, as part of her 2024 “Full Grown Tour.”

In addition to her stand-up career, Okatsuka has also appeared in projects such as History of the World: Part II and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse .

and . The special is part of Hulu’s new Hularious brand, which launches in November with a new special from Jim Gaffigan.

Specials from Bill Burr, Roy Wood Jr. and Ilana Glazer are also forthcoming, with more to be unveiled.

Hulu is also launching a curated collection of licensed stand-up specials ranging from iconic comedy specials to recent releases from 800 Pound Gorilla and Comedy Dynamics, among others.

What They’re Saying:

Atsuko Okatsuka: “As a company that pioneered cartoons, it was only a matter of time until they asked to work with me. I mean look at me. I rock a bowl cut and wear bright colors. I am Toon Town. Excited to bring good times and shenanigans to the people of the world with the Disney/Hulu family.”