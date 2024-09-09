Four Added to the Recurring Cast of Hulu’s “Chad Powers”

Four additional cast members have been added to the recurring cast of Hulu’s new comedy series Chad Powers, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The Glen Powell starring half-hour comedy series Chad Powers has added Clayne Crawford (The Finestkind), Xavier Mills (Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire), Colton Ryan (Poker Face) and Toby Huss (Fatal Attraction) to its recurring cast.
- They’ll be appearing alongside the previously announced series regulars:
- Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers
- Perry Mattfeld as Ricky
- Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd
- Wynn Everett as Tricia
- Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny
- Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson
- The series, which is based on an Eli Manning sketch from ESPN+, is co-created and executive produced by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron.
- Following a college quarterback whose career is cut short due to bad behavior, the player will disguise himself as Chad Powers (Powell) and walk onto a struggling Southern football team.
- Eli Manning will be executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.
