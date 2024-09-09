ABC News Announces Additional Coverage of the 2024 Presidential Debate

In addition to hosting the highly-anticipated Presidential Debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, ABC News will also have a slew of special coverage across all of its platforms before and after the debate.

What’s Happening:

The main event, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump – ABC News Presidential Debate , will air Tuesday, September 10th at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC, ABC News Live, Disney+ Hulu

, will air Tuesday, September 10th at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC, ABC News Live, The debate will be moderated by World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir and World News Tonight Sunday anchor and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

anchor and managing editor David Muir and Sunday anchor and anchor Linsey Davis. A primetime special will air both before and after the debate, which will be anchored by This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce and senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott.

co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce and senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott. The pre-debate special will air at 8:00 p.m. ET and the post-debate special will begin immediately following the end of the debate.

World News Tonight with David Muir and ABC News Live’s Prime with Linsey Davis will both originate broadcasts from Philadelphia on Monday, September 9th and Tuesday, September 10th.

and ABC News Live’s will both originate broadcasts from Philadelphia on Monday, September 9th and Tuesday, September 10th. Additionally, a special edition of Nightline with co-anchor Byron Pitts will air on Tuesday night, with a comprehensive recap of the presidential debate from Philadelphia.

with co-anchor Byron Pitts will air on Tuesday night, with a comprehensive recap of the presidential debate from Philadelphia. More coverage of the event can be found across ABC News’ other programs and platforms, such as ABC News Live, ABC News Radio, Good Morning America and The View, among others.