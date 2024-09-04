ABC News Reveals Agreed Upon Rules For Upcoming Presidential Debate

ABC News has announced the official rules for next week’s presidential debate.

What’s Happening:

After Trump initially bowing out, then agreeing to the debate, then back-and-forth on what should and shouldn’t be allowed, the terms have been set for the upcoming presidential debate on ABC.

Both candidates have agreed to the following debate rules: 90 minutes with two commercial breaks ABC News Live’s Prime anchor Linsey Davis and ABC’s World New Tonight anchor David Muir will be the only two individuals allowed to ask questions, working to also enforce the timing agreements set forth. After a virtual coin flip, it was determined that Trump will offer the last closing statement while Harris will be in the right podium position. Moderators will introduce the candidates. The incumbent party will be introduced first and both parties will enter from opposite sides of the stage. Neither candidate will deliver an opening statement, while closing statements will each last two minutes. Both candidates will stand behind their podium for the duration of the debate. Though no props or pre-written notes will be allowed on stage during the debate, each candidate will receive a notepad, pen, and a bottle of water. No audience will be present for the debate and no campaign staff will be able to interact with the candidates during commercial breaks. Candidates will have two-minutes to answer questions, two-minute rebuttals, and one extra minute for follow-ups, clarifications, or responses. Neither candidate will be allowed to ask questions of each other during this time. Whilst candidates are using their allotted time, their respective microphones will only be live during their time. Microphones will be muted when it is their opponent’s time to speak.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump – ABC News Presidential Debate will air Tuesday, September 10th at 9pm ET on ABC, ABC News Live, Disney+ Hulu

