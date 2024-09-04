The Walt Disney Company Strikes Back in New Statement Surrounding Dispute With DirecTV

The Walt Disney Company has released a new statement regarding the dispute with DirecTV.

What’s Happening:

On September 1st, many Disney Channels, including ABC ESPN no longer available

On Tuesday, DirecTV's Chief Financial Officer, Ray Carpenter, said that the company is asking to provide its customers with more flexible choices, such as "skinny, genre-based" packages.

These packages would allow customers to select the specific types of content they wish to pay for, organized by genres and each associated with varying price tiers.

During the call, Carpenter suggested Disney had been “resistant to the idea”.

Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, co-chairmen, Disney Entertainment, and Jimmy Pitaro, chairman, ESPN, stated that was not the case and released a statement saying, “DirecTV continues to misrepresent the facts around our ongoing negotiations. Our priority is to reach a marketplace deal that serves the needs of DirecTV and their customers while also recognizing the value of our top-quality content and the significant investment required to create and acquire it. We believe there is a path to a fair and flexible agreement that strikes this critical balance and works for all sides, especially the consumer.”

A Disney spokesperson stated that the company has provided several packages to DirecTV, which include a sports-focused option featuring ESPN and ABC, an entertainment-oriented choice, and linear offerings that pair with Disney's direct-to-consumer subscription services.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now