“The View” Episodes Will Now Be Available Daily on YouTube

The View has debuted its 28th season with a new studio, a new theme song, and a brand new way to watch the show.

What’s Happening:

Starting with yesterday’s season premiere, The View will now be available to watch daily on YouTube.

Following other daytime talk shows (like former co-host's Sherri), complete episodes will be available every afternoon on the official YouTube channel for The View.

The View currently stands as the number one daytime talk show in the ratings, and with network television viewing always changing, YouTube presents a new way to deliver the show to viewers while still maintaining a monetizable method.

Yesterday's season premiere is already live and includes a brief look at Disney and ABC

