“The View” Episodes Will Now Be Available Daily on YouTube

The View has debuted its 28th season with a new studio, a new theme song, and a brand new way to watch the show.
What’s Happening:
- Starting with yesterday’s season premiere, The View will now be available to watch daily on YouTube.
- Following other daytime talk shows (like former co-host’s Sherri), complete episodes will be available every afternoon on the official YouTube channel for The View.
- The View currently stands as the number one daytime talk show in the ratings, and with network television viewing always changing, YouTube presents a new way to deliver the show to viewers while still maintaining a monetizable method.
- Yesterday’s season premiere is already live and includes a brief look at Disney and ABC’s new studio space in downtown New York City.
